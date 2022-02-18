Why Vale (VALE3) and Gerdau (GGBR4) shares have a strong fall this Thursday

The negative end of Ibovespa this Thursday (17) is led by companies linked to iron ore, which help to put the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange in the red.

By 5pm, the main casualties were as follows:

CSN ( CSNA3 ): – 5%, at R$ 25.18;

( ): – 5%, at R$ 25.18; Gerdau ( GGBR4 ): – 4.7%, at R$ 26.16;

( ): – 4.7%, at R$ 26.16; Gerdau Metallurgical ( GOAU4 ): – 4.6%, at R$ 10.79;

( ): – 4.6%, at R$ 10.79; OK ( VALE3 ): -3.69 R$ 85.81;

( ): -3.69 R$ 85.81; Usiminas ( USIM5 ): -3.49%, R$ 14.95;

( ): -3.49%, R$ 14.95; CSN Mining (CMIN3): -3.31%, R$ 6.42.

The companies have at least one reason in common for the performance: the fall of China’s benchmark iron ore futures, which fell for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.

The move impacts steel prices, as investors were still worried about government interventions in the market.

What happened in China

The country’s state planner has asked some iron ore traders to release excess inventories and restore stockpiles to reasonable levels, it said after a joint investigation with the market regulator in Qingdao.

Port inventories of imported iron ore in China were at 156.35 million tonnes on Feb 11, hovering around three-year highs, data from consultancy SteelHome showed.

“The earlier rise in iron ore prices was more related to expectation and had little to do with fundamentals,” analysts at GF Futures wrote in a note, adding that steelmaking raw material is pressured by policy.

The most traded iron ore futures on the stock exchange commodities from Dalian, for delivery in May, fell 5.2% to 675 yuan ($106.62) per tonne. They closed down 3.8% to 685 yuan a tonne.

The CEO of Box Asset Management Fabrício Gonçalvez, draws attention to the appreciation of Vale (VALE3), which in the last six months has risen 17%, and says that the current movement may establish a downward trend for the paper.

*With information from Reuters