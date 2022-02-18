Windows 11 gets live subtitles and other news

Insider program participants Microsoftsubscribers to the Dev channel, started to receive yesterday (16) the latest Windows 11 update. THE build 22557 brings several novelties, with emphasis on the arrival of live subtitlesan accessibility tool similar to the one available on Android.

Intended to help people with hearing impairment or any difficulty understanding speech, the function automatically generates subtitles for audio content. They can be displayed at the bottom and top of the screen or in a floating window, with the system allowing you to adjust their size and appearance.

According to Microsoft, the live captions (original name of the feature) also support computer microphone audio, generating subtitles during personal conversations. While very useful, the feature is only available in English for now.

Initially, subtitles are supported for the English language only.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

The activation of live subtitles on windows 11 can be done in the “Accessibility” option of the quick settings, in the taskbar, or from the keyboard shortcut “Win + Ctrl + L”. When activating the function for the first time, you will need to download the speech model that enables live captions on your computer.

Other update highlights

In addition to the live generated subtitles, the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22557 add the options “Do not disturb”, to display only priority notifications, and “Focus”, which helps maintain concentration at work by disabling system alerts. The new Task Manager is also present.

The Windows 11 Task Manager had an updated design.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

OneDrive integration with File Explorer, new touch gestures for faster navigation on touchscreen devices, and settings updates to reduce power consumption when the PC is idle are other highlights. See the full list of what’s new in Windows 11 build 22557 on the Microsoft website.