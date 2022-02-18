With 117 dead, Petrpolis faces rain and flooding again

The municipal Civil Defense issued a mobilization alert for the evacuation of residents from risk areas (photo: Tnia Rgo/Agência Brasil) Rains that fell late this afternoon (17th) in Petrpolis again created difficulties for the municipality. Washington Luiz and Coronel Veiga streets, which connect the historic center to the Quintandinha neighborhood, were closed to traffic due to flooding and flooding.

“In one hour, there was a record of 60.54 millimeters”, informed the municipal Civil Defense. With the support of the Federal Highway Police, the agency works in signaling and guiding the population.

Other roads in the city were blocked by the Petropolitan Transport and Traffic Company (CPTrans). Among them, Estrada da Saudade, Rua Silva Jardim, Rua do Tnel, Rua Marques de Par, Rua Santos Dumont and one of the directions of Rua do Imperador.

The municipal Civil Defense issued a mobilization alert for the evacuation of residents from the risk areas of Quitandinha. Residents of the communities received the report by cell phone message and through applications. “The orientation is that residents of risk areas, who do not have the option of staying with family members in a safe area, go to the support points that work in the region”, says the Civil Defense. In all, 25 schools were designated by the city hall to receive the homeless.

So far, 117 deaths have been recorded since the storm on Tuesday (15). According to the government of Rio de Janeiro, it was the worst rain in the city since 1932.

The rains also had an impact on health services, with some services having been suspended, including vaccination against covid-19. “In addition to the difficulty of access for some professionals to the workplace, due to the interdictions, some units also suffered damage from the rain”, informed the Health Department, adding that it is working to restore the normality of care. The department is prioritizing operations in units close to Morro da Oficina, the most affected location. There was a large landslide at the site, which is close to Rua Tereza, a well-known shopping area close to the historic centre. The city government estimates that about 80 homes were affected.

Earlier today, a new landslide, this time in the 24 de Maio community, required rapid mobilization by the Civil Defense. After the incident, the agency organized the evacuation of Rua Nova.

The fear of new landslides increases in the face of the weather forecast. A Civil Defense notice warned of the possibility of moderate to heavy showers between today afternoon (17) and early morning tomorrow (18). In the last few hours, 14 of the 18 sirens installed near risk areas in the city were activated.

Despite the new rains, the Fire Department reported that it continues to search for victims without interruption. The corporation has more than 500 people working in rescue activities throughout the city. According to published data, 24 people have already been rescued alive.