With Avatar, Ubisoft announces release schedule for 2022

Ubisoft revealed on Thursday afternoon (17th) that it plans to release major titles in fiscal 2022 — a period that starts from April to March 2023. Names include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Skull & Bones and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

Who brought the information on Twitter was the Canadian journalist Geoff Keighley, who had access to the company report. According to him, the French publisher also plans to release other “exciting games” in the same window.

Ubisoft has confirmed it plans to release the following games between April 2022 – April 2023: – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

– Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

– Skull & Bones

– “More Exciting Games” — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 17, 2022

In a separate post on the social network, Daniel Ahmadanalyst at Niko Partners, mentioned that Ubisoft plans to focus more on Skull & Bones’ multiplayer.

Ubisoft says Skull & Bones will have a multiplayer first focus. Open world too. https://t.co/HgnHlfNsMo — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 17, 2022

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was announced during E3 2021 as a next-gen exclusive — so don’t wait for PS4 or Xbox One versions. ” could be a problem for older consoles.

Already the “forgotten barbecue”, Skull & Bones, finally had an official news. The open-world adventure was announced in 2017 and has since gone through several delays and a 2020 reboot.

Finally, it is worth noting that none of the titles mentioned by Ubisoft have a release date, so we can only wait for more information in the coming months — who knows in a possible presentation at Summer Game Fest 2022?

Ubisoft does not mention Beyond Good & Evil 2 in the report

Much has been speculated about the current status of Beyond Good & Evil 2, but Ubisoft didn’t mention it in the report. According to the latest rumors, the project is still in pre-production – five years after the announcement. Know more!