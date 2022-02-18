With bacteria in her brain, Paulinha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta, remains in the ICU

The singer Paulinha Abelha, 43, lead singer of Calcinha Preta, is in a coma in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) due to a bacteria in the brain.

Credit: Reproduction / Instagram @paulinhaabelhaWith bacteria in her brain, Paulinha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta, remains in the ICU

She has been hospitalized since the weekend in a hospital in Aracaju. The singer was on tour with the band in São Paulo when she didn’t feel well and was hospitalized as soon as she landed in the Sergipe capital.

The singer’s family wants her to undergo treatment at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, however, due to neurological instability, Paulinha is not in a safe clinical condition to make an air transfer.

The singer of Calcinha Preta is being accompanied by her husband, also singer Cleverton Santos, and by her bandmates: Daniel Diau, Bell Oliver and Silvânia Aquino.

Marlus Viana, the singer’s ex-husband and former singer of Calcinha Preta, said in an interview with TV Atalaia, a Record affiliate in Sergipe, that she will be transferred to another hospital in Aracaju.

Marlus also said that there was no worsening in the clinical picture in the last few hours and repudiated the fake news that circulate on social networks, stating that the artist had suffered brain death.

“I saw her today and she looks good, calm. I left much more confident than when I entered the hospital. What was passed on to me is that there is nothing related to brain death as it circulates on social media. The only official sources of information about her clinical condition will be through Calcinha Preta’s Instagram and Paulinha’s own Instagram,” she said.