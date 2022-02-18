With cancer, João Neto undergoes surgery and has his health status updated

This Thursday (17), João Neto, from the duo with Frederico, underwent surgery to remove a tumor at the Hospital de Amor, known as the Barretos Cancer Hospital, in the interior of São Paulo. The singer is still undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer, as he announced to his followers last Wednesday (16).

After the medical procedure, João Neto went to rest in his room, according to his press office. “The singer is already in the room and is fine, he will need to rest for the next 15 days and then he can start to return to activities. It is worth mentioning that the countryman will not need chemotherapy,” said the press office.

His partner, Frederico, used social media to update his partner’s health status. “Passing by to give some wonderful news. Thank God my old bro has already finished the surgery, everything is fine, everything went well. It was a successful surgery. Passing by to thank family, friends and fans who sent positive thoughts and prayers You are special and fundamental to our career and life”, explained the sertanejo.

Sertanejo João Neto reveals he has cancer

The singer João Neto42 years old, who forms a country duo with Frederico, told his Instagram followers this Wednesday (16) who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in December last year after undergoing routine tests and will undergo treatment and surgery at Hospital do Amorknown as the Barretos Cancer Hospital.

“I’m going to need to have surgery to remove the gland and stay for a while in absolute rest, quieter, without being able to talk. I’ll have to face it, there’s no other way. I wanted to tell you this. At first, I thought that it was going to be a little invasive, I received the diagnosis at the end of the year, in a moment of celebration and joy. But now I decided to share it with all of you, firstly, because it is a cursed, silent disease, which gives no sign, I never felt anything at all “.

The singer continued talking about the importance of doing routine exams to diagnose any disease at an early stage. “It’s too bad you get caught off guard like that in something you don’t show. So I wanted to share this with everyone. Of course, I need the prayers and positive thinking of each of you and that’s it. I’m in a hospital that is a reference in the world, God willing, everything will be fine. Here is my hug and my gratitude to all my audience, to all my fans “, he concluded.