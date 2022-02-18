With high interest rates, is it possible to retire investing in Treasury Direct? – 02/18/2022

What is the best (and safest) investment to supplement retirement? It was the question received from a reader. The Treasury Direct came to my mind immediately, and I remembered that interest rates have risen dramatically in the last 12 months. The basic interest rate (Selic) jumped from 2% a year, in February last year, to the current 10.25%. Could it be, then, that conservative investments are attractive for retirement again?

To answer this question, see below how much an investor should have in Treasury bonds, under current conditions, to receive an average income of BRL 2,000, BRL 5,000 or BRL 10,000 per month.

Monthly income of BRL 2,000

To have an average monthly income of BRL 2,000, it would currently be necessary to have BRL 606,000 invested in the IPCA Treasury Bond with Semiannual Interest 2055. This is the projected real net income, that is, it already deducts inflation and Income Tax.

It is important to keep in mind that no Treasury bond pays interest monthly, but only semi-annually. Thus, the projection of BRL 2,000 per month is nothing more than the monthly average of a half-yearly gain of approximately BRL 12,000.

Another point worth mentioning is that this is the amount you could spend (R$ 2,000 per month) without reducing the total amount applied. Respecting this limit, the R$ 606 thousand would be forever adjusted for inflation, as well as the amount you spend monthly.

Of course these are theoretical data. Inflation and interest rates change all the time. But the exercise of imagining how much you could spend per month without reducing the purchasing power of the total investment is important to understand where Treasury Direct is pointing at this moment. You know that with BRL 600,000, you wouldn’t get much more or much less than BRL 2,000 a month under current conditions.

Monthly income from BRL 5,000 to BRL 10,000

If you want to get BRL 5,000 more per month, you would need to have a total of BRL 1.52 million in the same Treasury bills today.

If the objective is an average monthly income of R$ 10 thousand with these papers, it would be necessary to keep no less than R$ 3 million in Treasury Direct.

In the simulations, an inflation of 5.5% per year is considered, which is the projection for 2022 of analysts consulted by the Central Bank. If inflation exceeds this mark, the real yield of the analyzed security will be lower.

Don’t be discouraged!

I imagine this data might have put you off. After all, those who have investments of R$ 1.51 million are generally used to spending much more than R$ 5,000 per month, for example. And those who earn BRL 2,000 a month will find it difficult to collect the amount of BRL 606,000, even over many years.

But, in my view, it is not a case of getting discouraged, but of starting to think about investment alternatives. I, for example, haven’t invested in Treasury for retirement for a long time. I prefer stocks and real estate investment funds (FIIs).

Depending on the FII you choose, you would only need to have BRL 250,000 for a monthly income of BRL 2,000; or R$1.25 million to approximately R$10,000 per month.

FIIs and shares are riskier investments, but, by making good choices, it is possible to reduce risks and, thus, obtain a better complement to retirement.

Any questions?

If you have any questions about this column or investments in general, send them to me through my Telegram group. Your question could be the subject of this column soon!