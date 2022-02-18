With Selic at 10.75%, how much does R$500 earn on PicPay? It is worth it?

Digital accounts are on the rise with the Brazilian population. In short, these accounts offer many advantages to their customers. Among them, the exemption from the account maintenance fee and non-payment of the credit card annual fee. In addition, the account provides income when the customer leaves the money standing in the account. An example of this is PicPay. However, with the Selic at 10.75%, is it worth leaving the money in the account? Find out below.

In short, a very popular payment wallet is PicPay. It has a higher yield than other digital banks such as C6 Bank, PagBank, Nubank and iti. While these options offer 100% CDI profitability, PicPay offers 110% CDI for deposits made in your digital wallet.

So, if you invest BRL 500 in PicPay and leave your money there for about 12 months, your income will be BRL 58.50. Therefore, the yield is worth it, as several options yield less than the digital wallet. It is worth remembering that the profit obtained is subject to taxes, as PicPay informs.

After all, what is the CDI?

In short, the CDI is the Interbank Deposit Certificate. It deals with securities issued by banks as a means of raising or investing surplus funds. That is, it is a rate that moves according to the decrease or increase in the Selic. In general, it is 0.10 less than the Selic.

Currently, the Selic is at 10.75% per year, and with that, 100% of the CDI corresponds to 10.65% per year. Thus, PicPay’s profitability, which is 110% of the CDI, has an average percentage of 11.7% per year, a figure far above that of other competitors.