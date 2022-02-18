With this Thursday’s auction, the cost of public lighting in the city of Caruaru will fall by half, says BNDES

BNDES president Gustavo Montezano told Blog de Jamildo that the Bolsonaro government is betting big on the auction to hire a new public lighting model in the city of Caruaru, this Thursday.

“The new model (via PPP) will modernize and expand the city’s energy supply. We are talking about reducing the city’s energy cost by almost 50%”, he explained.

“It is a joy for us at the bank and it will go down in the city’s history. The city’s network will have the most modern public lighting in Brazil. It will enable Caruaru to be one of the technological cities and this gives us a great pride. The bank’s role is to model projects like this, in a large urban center in the Brazilian Northeast”, he explains, citing that the city can be a reference for other medium-sized cities in Brazil.

The public lighting PPP auction in Caruaru will be held at 2 pm this Thursday, February 17, at the B3 headquarters in São Paulo.

The proposal with the lowest value for the public consideration of the municipality will win (amount that Caruaru will pay monthly for the execution of the project and provision of services), observing the maximum limit of R$ 1.15 million.

The concession will last for 20 years and will install LED in 100% of the city’s lighting points. The planned investments reach approximately R$ 270 million.

The project was structured with support from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), in partnership with the consortium of consultants Luz Brasil (Thoreos Consultoria, Tellus-Mater and Tauil & Checker Advogados).

The BNDES’ director of Concessions and Privatizations, Fábio Abrahão, and the superintendent of the Bank’s Investment Partnership Structuring Area, Guilherme Martins, will participate in the event.