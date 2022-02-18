Woman raped by father aged 5 to 11 says: ‘I thought sexual abuse was normal’

Australian Jessica Gardiner was sexually abused by her father Peter Gardiner from age five to 11. She believed that this was normal, but everything changed after a class on sex education at school. Ten years later, in 2021, Jessica confronted her father over the phone, who admitted to the crime. Then he was arrested and sentenced to six years and three months in prison. The information is from Crescer magazine.

In an interview with the TV show A Current Affair, Jessica reported that the abuse took place when her mother took her older brother to karate lessons once a week. On other occasions, Peter would come into her room at night, when the rest of the family was sleeping.

She explained that she believed that was “normal in a parent-child relationship.”

However, everything changed at age 11, after sex education class.

“It was like a moment of epiphany. I was there, sitting there in sheer shock, putting together the pieces of what had happened in the last few years.”

Jessica stated that she told her mother about the abuse she suffered. But she didn’t believe it.

Years passed and Jessica discovered that her father intended to move to Thailand. “I was like, ‘He can buy kids there, they don’t have any rights.’ I thought there was no way I was going to sit around letting him do this to another kid.”

So she decided to confront him over the phone and recorded the entire conversation.

When asking his father the motivation for the abuse, he replied: “I don’t know, I… I didn’t even think about the consequences. I know it all happened and I won’t deny it. I can’t apologize enough for that; I’m sorry… I don’t know why I did that. You were innocent of that.”

After the phone call, Peter Gardiner was arrested. During investigations, authorities discovered that, in addition to his daughter, he raped a 10-year-old child and had a relationship with another.

Peter pleaded guilty and was convicted. However, Jessica didn’t think it was fair for her father to spend in prison. “He abused me for more years than he was sentenced. That’s not fair.”

