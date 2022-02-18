Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming Launched on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and AMOLED Display – All in Technology

Xiaomi has made its newest gaming smartphone official in China, the Redmi K50 Gaming. The model features Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and includes 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB versions. There’s also a couple of physical buttons on its right side to help with gameplay and JBL stereo speakers.

Under construction, the Redmi K50 Gaming delivers a beautiful 6.67″ AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate support. The screen also supports up to 480 Hz sampling rate and includes Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In addition, it comes equipped with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging (charges in just 17 minutes).

Another highlight of the smartphone is its camera department. In this sense, the device features a 64MP Sony IMX 686 main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP telemacro sensor. Other features include a 20MP front camera, WiFi 6E, NFC and Android 12 right out of the box.

  • Screen: 6.67″ Full HD+ OLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz sampling
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB
  • Internal storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Back camera: 64 MP (Main, f/1.7) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4)
  • Frontal camera: 20 MP
  • Drums: 4,700mAh with 120W fast charging
  • Others: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, fingerprint reader on the side, sound handled by JBL
  • soperating system: Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface

The new Redmi K50 Gaming will be available in China on February 18 with prices starting at CNY 3,299 (about R$ 2,675).

