Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming Launched on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and AMOLED Display – All in Technology

Xiaomi has made its newest gaming smartphone official in China, the Redmi K50 Gaming. The model features Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and includes 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB versions. There’s also a couple of physical buttons on its right side to help with gameplay and JBL stereo speakers.

Under construction, the Redmi K50 Gaming delivers a beautiful 6.67″ AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate support. The screen also supports up to 480 Hz sampling rate and includes Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In addition, it comes equipped with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging (charges in just 17 minutes).

Another highlight of the smartphone is its camera department. In this sense, the device features a 64MP Sony IMX 686 main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP telemacro sensor. Other features include a 20MP front camera, WiFi 6E, NFC and Android 12 right out of the box.

The new Redmi K50 Gaming will be available in China on February 18 with prices starting at CNY 3,299 (about R$ 2,675).