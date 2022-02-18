young man falls into hole and is saved by pile of boxes

posted on 02/17/2022 16:57



(credit: Reproduction/Networks)

Security camera footage captured an unexpected incident at a shopping mall in Turkey. A young man is recorded falling into a hole in the ground while distracted with his cell phone and only escaped serious injuries because he was saved by a pile of boxes. See the video!

The registration was made in Istanbul, this Monday (14/2). An employee was transporting the boxes, through a trapdoor to the floor below, when the boy fell. The fall was cushioned by the boxes stored in the warehouse.

Another employee came to run towards the young man after the fall, but he managed to balance and apparently emerged unharmed from the accident.