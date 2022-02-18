YouTube suspends Monark channel monetization | Pop & Art

YouTube has suspended monetization of the channel of Monark, a presenter who was disconnected from the Flow podcast for defending the existence of a Nazi party in Brazil.

The decision was made because the presenter broke the rules of the platform, reported YouTube.

The suspension notice was sent to the presenter on Thursday night (17) to the presenter.

In it, Youtube informed that Monark would have 24 hours to contest the decision, which could be revoked according to the behavior of the presenter.

“If the appeal is not considered, he remains suspended from monetizing content. He can publish new content, he can create a new channel, he just cannot monetize.”

YouTube also informed that the decision to suspend monetization is not final, it can be revoked, but it does not have a set deadline.

In a post on Twitter, the podcaster said that he is “suffering political persecution” from the platform.

Monetization is the amount paid by YouTube for ads that run on creators’ videos. It’s a way to monetize your work as a youtuber, following the platform’s policies.

He also shared, in the post, the email received by the platform, which explains the reason for the suspension and quotes:

“Thus, we have concluded by suspending the monetization of your channel monarch. Once this measure is applied, you will no longer have access to monetization tools and functionality, which includes online support for content creators.”

“While the suspension remains, you will not be able to create a new channel or use a third party channel to circumvent the YouTube Partner Program restrictions – which would be in violation of our Terms of Use and could result in your permanent removal. platform channel.”

Monark was heavily criticized for a comment that said “there should be a Nazi party recognized by law” in the February 7 edition of the Flow podcast, which featured Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP) and Tabata Amaral (PSB). On Tuesday (8), he apologized and said he was drunk. On the same day, he was disconnected from the Flow Podcast.

Created by Monark and Igor Coelho (Igor 3K), Flow is one of the most watched podcasts in Brazil and has 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube alone. The podcast has already lost sponsors, and in 2021 Monark was heavily criticized after he asked on Twitter if “having a racist opinion is a crime”.

After the backlash for his speech about Nazism, Monark posted an eight-minute video saying it was taken out of context and that he considers Nazism abhorrent.

Later, the presenter posted a new video saying he had made a mistake and apologized. (see below). Monark claimed he was drunk during the show, asked for understanding and invited people from the Jewish community to come to his show to talk with him and explain more “about the whole story”.