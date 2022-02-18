Zabul. Boy trapped in well for 2 days to be rescued “soon”

THE Rescue of the nine-year-old boy trapped in a well two days ago is expected “soon”, according to local broadcaster RTA Pashto. According to a post on Twitter by the broadcaster, rescue work in Zabul, Afghanistan, is running at full speed.

“The child is in good condition and is likely to be rescued soon,” the local broadcaster said.

Some reports regarding the child’s age indicate that he will be between six and nine years old, with the AFP advancing that the boy is nine years old.

Despite being in prison for almost three days, it has been possible to bring food down to the child.

At 20:00, rescue teams estimated that they were about a meter away from the boy. So they left the equipment they were using and started digging towards the boy, details the Washington Examiner.

The case recalls the attempt to rescue Rayan, the five-year-old Moroccan boy who, less than two weeks ago, was trapped in a 32-meter well and ended up not surviving.

