Zaracho complains of thigh pain and becomes doubtful; Atlético-MG works to have the midfielder in the Supercup | athletic-mg

After complaining of pain in his left thigh, midfielder Zaracho is doubtful at Atlético-MG for the decision of the Supercopa do Brasil. The club works to leave the Argentine in a position to play Sunday against Flamengo at 4 pm, at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá.

Zaracho left last Saturday’s game against América-MG, complaining of thigh pain. Since then, the player has been performing lighter and more localized work. The information was released by Rádio Itatiaia and confirmed by ge.

Against Athletic, last Tuesday, the midfielder was not named by coach Antonio Mohamed.

1 of 2 Matías Zaracho in training for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Matías Zaracho in training for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

If Zaracho is vetoed, El Turco Mohamed’s main options are forwards Savarino and Ademir.

Atlético still trains this Friday and Saturday in Cidade do Galo before heading to Cuiabá. The trip to the capital of Mato Grosso will be on Saturday afternoon.

After the victory over Athletic, El Turco Mohamed said that he already has a defined formation to face Flamengo.

– We already have the team, we have no doubt. I’ve been thinking about the team that will play for a few days now, but we have four more days to train well and arrive with a lot of positive energy for this decisive game.