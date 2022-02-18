Zé Ricardo celebrates victory in “chess game” that leaves Vasco close to classification | vasco

In another game of patience, Vasco managed to overcome the bad first time to beat Bangu by 2 to 0 on Thursday night, in São Januário, for the seventh round of the Carioca Championship. With two goals in the final stage, Zé Ricardo used a strategy of a chess match to achieve the result that leaves the team close to the semifinals of the Guanabara Cup.

– We knew it would be practically a game of chess, Bangu is a team that handles the ball well. In the first half, there was a lack of better marking time, Bangu tried to attract us to play in their attacking field to play in the spaces that they could leave and, as we did not get the marking time right, they ended up finding these spaces. We really went below what we had planned in terms of strategy in the first half – evaluated Zé Ricardo in a press conference after the game, and added:

– In the second half we corrected, the team came back more synchronized without the ball and, with the ball, they also had good possession and managed to create possibilities. We knew that when we opened the scoring we could find a lot of spaces, especially on the back of Bangu’s full-backs. This victory takes us to 16 points and leaves us close to the first objective, which is the classification among the four to then seek the title of the Guanabara Cup.

+ Nenê celebrates a goal with a kiss on his wife: “She was ashamed”

+ Performances: Nenê decides in two moves and is the owner of the game

Before starting the analysis of the victory, Zé Ricardo remembered the victims of the Petrópolis rains and praised the attitude of Vasco, who is collecting donations to help those affected and will auction the shirts of the game against Bangu in support of the residents of the mountain town. of the state of Rio.

– I think it’s important to emphasize our solidarity with those affected by the rains in Petrópolis and congratulate Vasco for the initiative to collect donations. All clubs are doing this, and Vasco, of course, using all his strength to help the people of Petrópolis – said Zé.

+ On his return to São Januário, Felipe receives Vasco’s shirt

+ Vasco will auction shirts to help victims of Petrópolis

1 of 3 Zé Ricardo and Felipe in Vasco x Bangu — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Zé Ricardo and Felipe in Vasco x Bangu — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

With an eye on the sequence of the season, the coach also spoke about the expectation for reinforcements. With financial difficulties, Zé argues that Vasco will need to be creative and does not rule out looking to the state in search of good opportunities.

– Vasco is always watching, the difficulty is very great, and we are trying to assemble a group with creativity on top of a lot of work. The profile we want is a competitive athlete, who has the health to withstand a flat season, we are attentive and we know that we need speed options. The state ones are always good options to bring players at a financial level that the club can afford – said the coach.

With the victory, Vasco reached 16 points, the same score as Botafogo, but is ahead of the rival, in third place, for the goals scored. Zé Ricardo’s team returns to the field next Sunday, at 6:30 pm, to face Audax, at Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda.

+ Hiring for 2022: see who arrives and who leaves

A Voz da Torcida – João: “A lot of work ahead”

Other statements by Zé Ricardo:

– It is always difficult to talk about individual performances in a game that is strictly collective, but Nenê really has this ability to make the game simpler in the most difficult moments and today he was also very happy. His presence is important, it gives confidence to the athletes.

Psychological part after difficult year

– It is a job that is within our goals for the season, that we can try to recover the base athletes, in particular, because they are capable players, each one reacted in a way last year and now with us. But the main intention is to give them confidence and prepare them to play. The crowd today was sensational, even in the first half, when we weren’t doing well. Young people work with everyone to regain confidence, what has passed must serve as a lesson for their growth.

– We started today with Riquelme, he felt a little lack of rhythm, so I took him out. But important is the evolution of Juninho, Pec, Matías, Ulisses, who rested today. I’m happy with the delivery, I know we need to improve on this issue without the ball, but in the last three matches we conceded only one goal, which shows evolution.

Luiz Henrique, Quintero and Zé Gabriel are players who will help. Luiz has characteristics of creation, Zé and Quintero are players of initiation of moves. We needed these athletes because, in addition to the two boys who are still under-20, we only had two defenders. We’re starting to balance the group, and when everyone is available, we’ll start thinking more concretely for the season sequel.

– The expectation is that Yuri will return soon, he is already in the stages of returning to the field, a player that I believe will be very important in the season, so the basic rule is that he fully recovers before returning. We have a plan for him and we will follow through.

+ Read more news from Vasco

2 of 3 Riquelme and Nenê stand out at the beginning of the season for Vasco — Photo: André Durão/ge Riquelme and Nenê stand out at the beginning of the season for Vasco — Photo: André Durão/ge

Defensive system with Cangá and Riquelme

– The expectation was that they would be put to the test. We studied Bangu a lot, we expected them to assume, especially in the first half, a more aggressive marking. When required, they did well. Cangá has been working hard, has done some reconditioning work. Riquelme is a very talented boy, of great value and, if he manages to maintain the stages of evolution, he will be an extremely important athlete for Vasco. What remains is to repeat in training what is required in the game, is raising awareness. I think he responded well, with the exception of one or two outings, which he prorated a little. A great player for the position.

– One of the goals was to give a face to the team, which has many new athletes. We faced the first games making few changes to have a more integrated team. Now let’s study the strategy, we know that the Copa do Brasil is also essential to bring in resources, and we have two classics from Carioca. That’s why this victory today was important, but we’re going to see all the games, including the next one against Audax, as important. Our mind is to enter with the best team whenever we can.

Did rain get in the way of strategy?

– We had the strategy of using the sides of the fields, because Bangu concentrates many players in the center and we wanted an attraction from the inside with Raniel and Nenê supporting Juninho and Matheus Barbosa, and working with the quick departures of Pec and Riquelme and also from Weverton. I don’t apologize in the field, because it has a very good quality, even with the rain it held up well. Overall, they did what I asked for.

Nazário and Juninho suspended

– We knew it was likely to happen. Within our planning, Nenê was already out of this game against Audax, a plan to play three games and take one off. With Nazário and Juninho out, it’s an opportunity to give the squad a boost and confidence. I say daily that the 11 who enter the field only represent the whole group. I don’t care who’s going in. Zé Gabriel, who just arrived, certainly can’t handle a whole game, but we can already enjoy him for the next match.

3 of 3 Juninho and Nenê in the game against Bangu — Photo: André Durão/ge Juninho and Nenê in the game against Bangu — Photo: André Durão/ge

– He is another super talented player who left the base, had a difficult start, leaving the under-20 to become a professional is a terrible transition, another reality, with many traps. Junior is focused on what he needs to do, he came to me to say that he would do everything differently and he has shown that. Keeping him in the condition he is in is more of a deal he made with himself. Happy to see a boy who fought so hard evolving. He has a lot of technical potential.

– I’m always working together with the management, I came to know the conditions and difficulties. We’ve been trying to find athletes for that gap. But if it is to bring a player who is not in the profile, I prefer to bet on who is here with us. We have a line of work and we are trying to be as coherent as possible.

Slow ball release

– It’s a point that we need to work on, because it’s the game phase where we try to do what we planned to get to the midfield and the final part of the opponent’s field.

The ge Vasco podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!