150 more jobs: Toyota will export engines from Brazil to North America

Great news not only for the automotive sector, but above all for the country’s economy.

THE Toyota informs that it will start exporting units of the 2.0 Dynamic Force engine to the North American market produced in Porto Feliz, in the interior of São Paulo.

According to the manufacturer, initially the export contract foresees 45,600 units sent to the foreign market. “After being subjected to long batteries of tests, the propellants produced in Brazil were certified for their durability, efficiency and emission control.”, highlights Toyota in a statement.

An important point is that, to meet the new demand, Toyota will create another 150 jobs in its engine plant, increasing the number of employees to 540 people at the unit.

“To meet this new demand, the Porto Feliz unit will operate 24 hours a day on some lines. The ‘Made in Brazil’ engines for the American territory will make the Porto Feliz plant increase its monthly production from the current 13 thousand units to almost 17 thousand”, reinforces the company.

In 2018, Toyota’s factory in the interior of São Paulo received an investment of R$ 510 million to nationalize the 2.0 16V flex engine that integrates the Dynamic Force family, one of the most advanced of the manufacturer and which opened here under the hood of the new Corolla.

“With a high level of automation, Porto Feliz became the first operation outside Asia to produce TNGA platform motors. In addition to the new platform, flex and gasoline engines are also produced, Dual VVTi, 1.5L, for the Yaris and Etios models, both hatch and sedan.”, concludes the Japanese brand.