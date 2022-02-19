22% believe in fake news that link Bolsonaro to the retreat of Russian troops, says survey

Survey conducted by Quaest for the CNN Brazil indicates that 22% of users who interacted on social media about Jair Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia this week believed or wrote that he was responsible for an alleged withdrawal of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

The fake news was encouraged by Bolsonaro himself. One day after former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles published the fake news – and then back off, on the grounds that it was a joke –, the former captain told journalists in Moscow on Wednesday 16: “We kept to our agenda and, coincidence or not, part of the troops left the borders. By all indications, the great sign is that the path to a peaceful solution is now being presented for Russia and Ukraine”.

Also on Wednesday 16, the Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, repeated the insinuation: “Brazil is a historically conciliatory country. We have always had great examples of great diplomacy by other presidents, of world problems that we managed to solve. And it was a moment when the president got there and brought a message of peace to President Putin. Thank God, the troops have already been withdrawn and there is no more talk of war”.

THE CNN Brazilthe political scientist and director of Quaest, Felipe Nunes, analyzed the spread of fake news in the Bolsonarista bubble.

“The percentage of people commenting on the subject and who defend this idea is similar to the percentage of positive evaluation that the president has today in the opinion polls published today. Which suggests that the same proportion of voters who like the government is also similar to the proportion of users who defend the president on the internet,” said Nunes.