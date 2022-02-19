‘5 Star Passenger’: How to Find Your Uber Rating | Technology

A new Uber feature reveals to riders the reviews left by the platform’s drivers. The option is part of the app’s new privacy center, launched last Wednesday (16).

The company has a dual rating system: passengers and drivers can rate the races with 1 to 5 stars. However, users only had access to an average of their ratings.

With the data released in the update, passengers can find out how many times they received only 1-star ratings, for example. Learn how to access your Uber reviews in the step-by-step guide below.

How to access your reviews on Uber

To find out how many stars you received on the Uber app, you must be logged into the platform through the app or the service’s official website;

On the home page, click on your profile picture and go to the “Settings” option;

Then, access the Privacy option;

The next step is to click on the “Privacy Center” button;

In the “Want to see a summary of your use of the Uber app” menu, access the “View summary” option;

Scroll down the summary page until you find the “View my reviews” option.

