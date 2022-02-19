‘5 Star Passenger’: How to Find Your Uber Rating | Technology

Raju Singh 4 hours ago Technology Comments Off on ‘5 Star Passenger’: How to Find Your Uber Rating | Technology 4 Views

A new Uber feature reveals to riders the reviews left by the platform’s drivers. The option is part of the app’s new privacy center, launched last Wednesday (16).

The company has a dual rating system: passengers and drivers can rate the races with 1 to 5 stars. However, users only had access to an average of their ratings.

With the data released in the update, passengers can find out how many times they received only 1-star ratings, for example. Learn how to access your Uber reviews in the step-by-step guide below.

How to access your reviews on Uber

  • To find out how many stars you received on the Uber app, you must be logged into the platform through the app or the service’s official website;
  • On the home page, click on your profile picture and go to the “Settings” option;

Uber app profile page — Photo: Playback

  • Then, access the Privacy option;
  • The next step is to click on the “Privacy Center” button;

Uber’s Privacy Center — Photo: Reproduction

  • In the “Want to see a summary of your use of the Uber app” menu, access the “View summary” option;
  • Scroll down the summary page until you find the “View my reviews” option.

Uber page showing passenger ratings — Photo: Reproduction

In the privacy center, it is still possible to access a summary of data, with the number of rides performed, number of orders placed by Uber Eats and statistics on the favorite type of ride.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Chrome and Firefox: Version 100 of the browsers can affect the functioning of websites | browsers

Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox will soon reach version 100. Updating browsers, however, may result …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved