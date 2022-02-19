‘5 Star Passenger’: How to Find Your Uber Rating | Technology

A new Uber feature reveals to riders the reviews left by the platform’s drivers. The option is part of the app’s new privacy center, launched last Wednesday (16).
The company has a dual rating system: passengers and drivers can rate the races with 1 to 5 stars. However, users only had access to an average of their ratings.
With the data released in the update, passengers can find out how many times they received only 1-star ratings, for example. Learn how to access your Uber reviews in the step-by-step guide below.
How to access your reviews on Uber
- To find out how many stars you received on the Uber app, you must be logged into the platform through the app or the service’s official website;
- On the home page, click on your profile picture and go to the “Settings” option;
Uber app profile page — Photo: Playback
- Then, access the Privacy option;
- The next step is to click on the “Privacy Center” button;
Uber’s Privacy Center — Photo: Reproduction
- In the “Want to see a summary of your use of the Uber app” menu, access the “View summary” option;
- Scroll down the summary page until you find the “View my reviews” option.
Uber page showing passenger ratings — Photo: Reproduction
In the privacy center, it is still possible to access a summary of data, with the number of rides performed, number of orders placed by Uber Eats and statistics on the favorite type of ride.