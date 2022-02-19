60-year-old poor man, who lives on odd jobs, is discovered by an agency and becomes a phenomenon on social media

A real-life fairy tale with touches of Cinderella. That’s what happened to a 60-year-old Indian man. Mammikka spent a extreme transformation. The poor manual worker was eventually discovered on the street by an advertising agency. One shop bath and a slap on the look made the Indian, a resident of Kerala, become a feeling on the insidet. Now a model, Mammikka, who lives on odd jobs, is doing rehearsals for men’s clothing campaign. The shabby clothes gave way to stylish blazers and modern equipment like an iPad.

Mammikka makes several “beaks”, earning daily for them. Despite his success as a model, which catapulted him into a social media icon, the Indian is not thinking about fully embracing his new career. Want to keep doing what you’ve always done part-timeaccording to the “Indian Express”.

On the networks, many said that, in addition to her modeling career, Mammikka could try to cast himself as an actor.

Mammikka, transformed into a model at age 60 Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“After watching the video, people from faraway places including foreign countries contacted me and congratulated me. The clip went viral beyond my expectations”said Shareek Vayalil, a photographer who made the first shoot of the Indian catapulted to stardom.