‘A Place in the Sun’: find out what will happen in the chapters from February 21 to 26





Barbara begs Lara to leave Christian/Renato. Lara is surprised when Noca defends Thaiane, who is moved by her grandmother’s words. Inácia refuses to give money to Valdir. Ilana confesses to Gabriela that she feels something for her, and suggests that the two of them move away. Barbara tells Christian/Renato that he will have to compensate her for infidelity, according to a clause in her nuptial contract.

Lara suggests that Christian/Renato pay the compensation to Barbara. Noca and Aníbal spend the night together. Barbara shows Elenice the recording of the conversation she had with Christian/Renato, proving that her husband committed infidelity. Christian / Renato informs Ravi that he will have to sell the apartment where his friend lives, to pay Barbara. Nicole takes Mel to the mall, and Paco and Helena don’t like it. Ravi and Thaiane plot to make Aníbal and Noca’s relationship work. Christian/Renato despairs with Barbara’s threats.

Ana Virgínia welcomes Rebeca and Felipe to her home. Ana Virgínia tells Rebeca that she is worried about Barbara. Rebeca is stunned by the story Barbara tells about the hit-and-run by Christian/Renato. Ravi and Thaiane talk to Aníbal and Noca. Mel tells Paco that only Nicole treats her like a normal person. Christian/Renato suffers an attack from Valdir, while trying to free Inácia and Chico from a robbery.

Barbara is shocked to learn that Christian/Renato has been stabbed and is in the hospital. Lara learns from Mimi that Christian/Renato will be operated on. Barbara reacts with hostility when she sees Lara in the hospital. Rebeca notices Ravi’s concern with Christian/Renato. Barbara decides not to report Christian/Renato anymore. Noca looks for Aníbal and the two kiss. Elenice has an anxiety attack when she learns that her son is in danger of dying.

Rebeca informs Santiago that Christian/Renato is out of danger. Santiago considers Christian/Renato a hero for having saved Inácia. Christian / Renato tells Bárbara that his name is not Renato. The nurse tells Barbara that Christian/Renato’s oscillation of consciousness is normal. Barbara questions Elenice if Christian/Renato’s brother was her identical twin. Santiago tells Rebeca that he found out that Túlio and Ruth had been stealing from him for years.