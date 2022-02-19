‘Affection is great, but I didn’t want it to be in that situation’, says Daniel Diau, from Calcinha Preta, about Paulinha Abelha’s hospitalization | Sergipe

“Affection is great, but I didn’t want it to be in that situation. I know that the fans love Paulinha, they like our work, they like us, but it’s a time for us to be holding hands, praying, not looking to see what that’s what happened. Let’s pray, because every day we have a barrier to break, because God restores. I believe in a God who heals.” given the affection of fans and speculation about the disease and the state of health of singer Paulinha Abelha has been hospitalized for eight days in a private hospital in Aracaju, with kidney problems.

According to the latest medical report, released on Friday night (18), she remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a coma, but in clinical stability, without the need for drugs to maintain her life. At the moment, the singer is receiving renal replacement therapy without complications.

Singer Bell Oliver, a member of Calcinha Preta, had already denied information about the artist’s brain death. “It’s fake news. We are very sad. This is an irreversible evil, that she was brain dead. I want to say here to all fans and friends that she remains stable. Rest assured, we will continue our prayer chain”, he said. .

On social media, artists and fans are also asking for prayers for Paulinha. Singer Marlus Viana, ex-Calcinha Preta and ex-husband of the singer, said he believed in her recovery. “It’s all worked out.” Ana Gouveia, who was part of the band on one of Abelha’s outings, posted a photo of the two together and also asked for prayers for the artist’s husband, model Clevinho Santos.

The singer Walkyria Santos, former member of Banda Magníficos, wrote to Paulinha. “Hey my friend, all this turmoil is making us distressed, but I’m sure that in this world there is no one who doesn’t love you, I believe in your healing, God knows your heart.

Who is Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta

Paulinha Abelha was hospitalized on February 11 in Aracaju after arriving from a tour with the band Calcinha Preta in São Paulo. The hospitalization was to treat kidney problems, but the cause was not disclosed.

On the 14th, the singer’s condition worsened and she was transferred to the ICU, in addition to undergoing dialysis.

In the medical bulletin released on Thursday afternoon (17), it was announced that Paulinha was in a coma, and because of neurological instability, did not have sufficient clinical conditions for the transfer, but at the end of the night the situation changed, and around 23 , she was transferred to the Primavera Hospital, in the South Zone of Aracaju, to undergo further kidney tests.