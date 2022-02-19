Amounts receivable from the Central Bank: citizen will be able to have money in two lots – 02/19/2022 – Market

Brazilians who have forgotten money in banks and other financial institutions may receive amounts in more than one release stage, according to information from the Central Bank. Those who have already consulted the Values ​​Receivable System and know that they will be covered in the first phase can also receive in the other releases.

The total to be returned is estimated at R$ 8 billion. In the first phase, whose consultation is already open, approximately R$ 4 billion will be released to 28 million beneficiaries, of which 26 million are individuals and 2 million are legal entities. In the next phases, the system will pay R$ 4 billion. Heirs are also entitled to receive the amounts.

The first batch of payments will be released from March 7th. Those who make the inquiry receive the date and time when they must return to the values ​​website to request the transfer. Money will be deposited via Pix, TED (Electronic Transfer Available) or DOC (Document of Credit) within 12 business days.

What will be returned in the first phase of payments

Money from checking or savings accounts that have been closed with the balance still available

Fees and installments improperly charged whose return was already provided for in a term of commitment signed with the BC

Money from closed consortia

Quotas and surpluses of those who participated in credit unions

In the case of credit for cooperatives, an example of who can receive it is the former member who leaves the cooperative before the distribution of the annual positive result or who does not seek reimbursement of paid-in capital after leaving the cooperative. In consortia, the money will go to the consortium member of a closed group that did not use the respective credits.

As of May 2, the Central Bank will open the new consultation for another R$ 4 billion, which refer to values ​​left in banks for other situations. Thus, even those who have already redeemed in the first batch may have more money left behind in some financial institution.

What will be returned in the second phase of payments

Amounts referring to balances of closed accounts

Fees, installments or payments in credit operations not provided for in a term signed with the BC, which includes money unduly deducted from the payroll loan of INSS retirees

Money left in failed institutions

Amounts left in prepaid or postpaid accounts that were closed with available balance

Payments in cases of accounts held at brokerages and securities dealers to register clients’ financial assets; and in cases of double tariff collections

See the query step by step

Visit the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br Inform CPF or CNPJ For individuals, inform the date of birth; for businesses, enter the opening date If there are amounts receivable, the system will inform you of a date for you to return to the site and request the money, starting on March 7 Note the date and time provided On the scheduled day, use your gov.br login to access the system, consult and request the redemption If you miss the date, come back on the day informed for the recap at your first appointment, from 4 am to 12 pm This new date will be a Saturday; if you can’t redeem, there will be another chance, on March 28

Registration in the gov.br account

Those who have forgotten money in banks will request the amount on the values ​​receivable website, on the date set by the Central Bank. You will need to log in with the gov.br system password, created to access sites such as the INSS (National Social Security Institute) and the Federal Revenue, for example.

However, the worker will only be able to request the transfer of values ​​if he has a silver or gold level on gov.br. For this, you can use facial biometrics registered in government services (such as Denatran or TSE) or access the system through an existing bank account. Click here to learn how to use the gov.br system