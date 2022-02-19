Apple Chip Flaw Could Allow Weak Passwords to Guess | computers

Macs may have a flaw in the T2 chip that would allow the user’s password to be cracked in as little as ten hours, in the case of weak or trivial code. According to the website 9to5Mac, which specializes in Apple affairs, Passware software has a new feature that tends to bypass recent protection chip defenses. The apple company was questioned by the 9to5Macbut did not respond.

The T2 is a chip created in 2018 that promises to be a “physical” barrier to protect against intrusions, since it is responsible for decrypting access to the SSD, where user information is stored. By default, the hardware limits the number of times someone can try to crack a password. However, a new Passware module manages to simply bypass this function.

1 of 1 MacBook Pro 2020 has the T2 chip — Photo: Disclosure / Apple MacBook Pro 2020 has the T2 chip — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

Thus, a hacker can create an automated routine to find out what the user’s password is by testing the approximately 550,000 most used keywords in the world. The process uses a database created from recent leaks, in addition to another 10 billion passwords from an even more comprehensive and evergreen base.

This kind of action is still a slow method, and decoding a complicated password is still something that could take thousands of years, in theory, as journalist Ben Lovejoy points out. However, when the user uses trivial passwords like 123456, for example, the process can take up to ten hours.

Passware developers stated that this new module is only available to government agencies and private companies that can justify its use.

It is worth mentioning that the T2 chip was created precisely to provide extra protection against possible digital attacks on Apple computers, and that in order to “break” it, the malicious person must have physical access to the Mac, which is not possible over the internet. .

In any case, digital security tips will always include using long passwords, interspersed with numbers, letters and special characters. This is still an efficient way to protect your data in general. Also, do not click on suspicious links and always download apps from trusted sites.

List of Macs that have the T2 chip

iMac (Retina 5K, 27 inch, 2020)

iMac Pro

Mac Pro (2019)

Mac Pro (Rack, 2019)

Mac mini (2018)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, dual Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (16 inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, dual Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15 inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15 inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, four Thunderbolt 3 ports)