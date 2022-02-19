Aras asks for the closing of the investigation against Bolsonaro in the Covaxin case – 02/18/2022 – Poder

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, asked Minister Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), this Friday (18), to close an investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro on suspicion of the crime of malfeasance in the case of the case. purchase of Indian Covaxin vaccine.

One of the main suspects against the Bolsonaro government so far, the Covaxin case became the center of the Covid CPI in the Senate, ignited protests for the president’s impeachment and exposed a series of contradictions in the Bolsonarista discourse on vaccines and the fight against corruption.

The PGR followed the understanding of the Federal Police, which on January 31 had already said that no crime had been identified by the President of the Republic.

The corporation stated that the investigation did not materially demonstrate the occurrence of criminal conduct. The survey is over 2,000 pages long.

Rosa Weber is the rapporteur of the inquiry at the Supreme Court and has not yet commented on Aras’ request.

To the magistrate, the PF also informed that it considered it unnecessary to interrogate Bolsonaro in the case, as there was no criminal repercussion.

The suspicion of malfeasance was attributed to the Chief Executive by deputy Luis Miranda (União Brasil-DF) and his brother, civil servant Luis Ricardo Miranda.

In testimony, the deputy claimed to have alerted the president about alleged irregularities in the purchase of Covaxin, negotiated with the intermediation of Precise Medicamentos.

The meeting, according to the congressman, would have taken place on March 20. The conversation with the president was face-to-face. According to Miranda’s account, Bolsonaro would have linked the government leader, deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), to the alleged irregularities.

Luis Ricardo, who was head of the import division of Health, told the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) that he had been under unusual pressure to sign the contract for the purchase of the vaccine. This testimony was revealed by sheet.

The PF report that rules out the crime of prevarication against Bolsonaro was signed by delegate William Tito Schuman Marinho. The police officer works in the sector in charge of investigations in the higher courts.

Marinho stated that, “the functional duty of the President of the Republic Jair Messias Bolsonaro to communicate any irregularities of which he has become aware – and of which he is not a co-author or participant – to investigative bodies, such as the Federal Police, or supervisory bodies, is absent. , the official act” that could characterize the crime is not present.

According to the police officer, “legally, it is not a functional duty (read: legal), arising from the rule of competence of the position, the practice of an official act of communication of irregularities by the President of the Republic”.

Thus, the delegate concluded, even if the president did not act, the crime of prevarication cannot be imputed in the context of the facts analyzed in the investigation.

“It is concluded by the absence of functional linkage of the president for the practice of the conduct that was attributed to him, in the face of administrative discretion”, says the delegate.

According to the attorney general, “the behavior attributed to the president is not within the scope of his powers”.

“It should be noted that, even if the president had a functional duty to communicate the aforementioned irregularities that were reported to him to the investigative and supervisory bodies, which, it is emphasized, he does not have, from the comparison of the information obtained through the testimonies collected at police headquarters and other documents produced in the records, which the Federal Audit Court and the Federal Comptroller General supervised the execution of contract 29/2021”, he defends.