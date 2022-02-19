Aras asks the STF to file an investigation that investigates Bolsonaro’s prevarication in the Covaxin case

× Photo: Pedro França/Agência Senado

THE Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras (photo), this Friday asked the Federal Supreme Court the filing of an inquiry that investigates whether Jair Bolsonaro prevaricated in the case of the negotiations for the purchase of the Indian vaccine Covaxin.

Now, it is up to Minister Rosa Weber to decide on the issue.

On January 31st, the Federal police sent to court a report ruling out the crime of malfeasance. Aras corroborated the understanding.

“The MPF, by the Attorney General of the Republic, in the use of its powers, comes, in consideration of the decision rendered by Your Excellency on February 1, 2022 in INQ 4.875/DF, to declare itself aware of the content of the media joined by the Federal Police Delegate

(pendrive and external hard drive), as well as requesting the attachment of this separate petition to the aforementioned investigation book, so that they are filed together, in accordance with the statement made by this body in that file”, wrote the PGR.

The investigations took as their starting point the statements of the Miranda brothers to the Covid CPI. as revealed The Antagonist, federal deputy Luís Miranda and his brother Luís Ricardo reported pressure and suspicions to Jair Bolsonaro. involving negotiations for the acquisition of Covaxin. The president, however, would not have taken action.