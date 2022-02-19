around 4 million small businesses were opened in 2021

According to a survey carried out by the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae), in 2021 Brazil broke the record for opening small businesses. During this period, at least 3.9 million entrepreneurs formalized micro and small companies or registered as individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs).

Therefore, the growth compared to 2020, when 3.3 million businesses were opened, was 19.8%. As for 2018, when 2.5 million National Registers of Legal Entities (CNPJ) were generated, the increase reached 53.9%.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced a large number of people to undertake out of necessity, as many lost their jobs or had their income reduced. However, there was also a stimulus to the search to undertake because of the opportunity, according to Sebrae; who also assesses that the trend is for the number of small businesses in Brazil to continue to grow in the coming years.

The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (Global Entrepreneurship Monitor) report prepared by Sebrae in partnership with the Brazilian Institute of Quality and Productivity (IBPQ) and released in 2020 showed that about 50 million Brazilians, who were not yet entrepreneurs, planned to open their own business within three years. Of that number, one third had the pandemic as their main motivation, however two thirds said they had a “natural” tendency to undertake.

MEI

According to Sebrae, the increase in business opening is due to the reduction in bureaucracy made possible by the Economic Freedom Act (created in 2019), the association of trade boards and improvements in the simplified electronic registration of new companies. The highlight was the strengthening of the individual microentrepreneur (MEI), which corresponded to 80% of the businesses opened in 2021, a total of 3.1 million businesses. In 2018 and 2019, the category corresponded to 75% of the businesses started.

In all, 682.7 micro-enterprises (17.35%) were opened, with a maximum annual turnover of R$ 360 thousand, which was a record in the historical series of the segment. As for small businesses, which earn between R$360,000 and R$4.8 million a year, 121,900 (2.65%) were created.

Consistently, the opening of micro-enterprises has increased over the years. In 2018, 540.6 thousand were opened, in 2019 there were 579.3 thousand and, in 2020, there were 579.5 thousand. Among small businesses, the total number of openings rose from 75,000 in 2018 to 94,300 in 2020.

How can I formalize myself as MEI?

To formalize as MEI, the entrepreneur must first see if his occupation fits. Then you can sign up via sitewhich will create the CNPJ number and there will be able to generate the first Documento de Arrecadação do Simples Nacional (DAS) for payment.

