Arthur Picoli cries after being related to rape by ES newspaper

Former BBB Arthur Picoli had his name related to a case of rape of a teenager by an error in the social networks of the newspaper “Folha ES”. The capixaba said he was woken up by the threats.

“A newspaper in Espírito Santo made a post in which the background image is me, the link, as always, talked about my love life, which concerns no one, and the caption talked about the rape of a young woman of 14 years old”, says Arthur, who starts to cry.

“I’m ashamed to have to talk about this, because anyone who knows me knows. I’m a teacher first and foremost. I was already thinking about going back to my life, because I can’t take it anymore […] My phone from early morning with threatening calls and messages, knowing I’m in such a hotel, which airport I’ll be at. Business is not good today, no. Sorry for the rant, but I can’t take it anymore”, concluded the former BBB.

“Folha de ES” sent a note to splash stating that there was a glitch in the Instagram Stories system.

“This resulted in an exchange of titles, where the photo of celebrity Arthur Picoli followed with the following text: ‘A 14-year-old is raped on the way to school’. Instead of: ‘Arthur Picoli is living a new affair with a famous ex. singer'”, the text reads.

We admit the error in our system, making it clear that celebrity Arthur Picoli has no involvement with the case. We are sorry for the problem and we sincerely apologize. ES sheet