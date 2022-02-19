Arthur predicts ringing of the big phone

Arthur Aguiar speculated with leader Lucas about possible events for tonight on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). The actor revealed that he went outside in hopes of answering the big phone if it rings in the next few hours.

“I’m thinking there’s going to be a live show, you know? A test, a sort of lucky stop”, began Arthur. “Or this big phone will ring, live. That’s why I came here. If this big phone rings I’ll answer it, bro”, he added.

Lucas said he had no idea what might happen, but Arthur continued to speculate. “I think if it’s going to ask someone to be immune and then I’ll say: ‘I nominate myself'”, joked the actor.

“If I get something I’ll give it to Nat, I already told her,” said Arthur.

The duo changed the subject and Lucas stated that he was going to the kitchen to prepare something to eat. The leader of the week left the outside area leaving the actor alone. Thoughtful, Arthur remained staring at the big phone.