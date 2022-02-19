attack on Ukraine will have consequences for Russia







Kamala Harris speaks at the Munich Security Conference Photo: Andreas Gebert / Reuters

During the Security Conference which takes place in Munich, Germany, this Saturday, 19, the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris spoke about the Ukraine crisis. His words echoed the statements made by President Joe Biden and reaffirmed the United States’ position against the war.

“Since the end of the Cold War, we have never met under such difficult circumstances. Today, as we are well aware, the European Security Foundation is under direct threat in Ukraine,” he said. Still remembering the conflicts of the past, Harris said that shortly after the two World Wars, a consensus emerged in Europe and the United States in favor of order over chaos and that values ​​security, not conflict. “Therefore, through ties, relationships, organizations, institutions, laws and treaties, we together established a set of norms that have been maintained ever since,” he said.

Among the rules, she recalled that nations have the right to choose their own alliances and that the law must be waived, but that national borders cannot be changed through force. “We are united here to reaffirm our commitment to those principles that have brought us peace and security.” According to her, the backbone of this is NATO, “the greatest military alliance the world has ever seen.”

THE Russia, according to Kamala Harris, will say that he is innocent and can create several pretexts for the invasion. “We see Russia spreading lies, disinformation and propaganda. But despite that, in a deliberate and coordinated effort, we together will expose the truth, we will speak with one voice,” she said.

The United States, as Harris reaffirmed, remains open to serious diplomacy and has done everything in good faith so far. But Russia, despite saying it is ready for talks, narrows the path to diplomacy. “Your actions don’t match your words,” she declared.

“I can say with absolute certainty: if Russia invades Ukraine, the United States, with our allies and partners, will impose unprecedented economic sanctions against the country.” Harris also stated that in addition to the 6,000 troops went to Romania, Poland and Germany and another 8,500 are ready to act when called upon.

“How [o presidente Joe] Biden said, our forces will not be deployed to fight inside Ukraine, but will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

Harris still grieved for the people of Ukraine, who have had more than 14,000 deaths and more than a million detachment since the war began nearly 8 years ago. “We have already helped and will continue to support the people of Ukraine. It is important for all of us as leaders, the human cost of this type of aggression,” he said.

In the end, the American vice president asked leaders to remember how rare it is, in history, to have a prolonged period of peace and stability. “Upholding our principles is the vital work of every generation.”