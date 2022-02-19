Bach Criticizes Russian Treatment of Kamila Valieva After Falls: ‘Disturbed’ | winter Olympics

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said he was “very disturbed” after watching Kamila Valieva fall in figure skating. The official lashed out at what he called a “chilling atmosphere” around the 15-year-old Russian star amid the doping accusation. In the final, despite the favoritism, the skater fell twice and ended up fourth in the Winter Olympics.

– I was very upset yesterday when I watched the competition on television. I saw how high the pressure must have been on her. This pressure is beyond my imagination. In particular for a 15 year old girl, seeing her struggling on the ice, seeing how she tries to pull herself together again and finish her show. You could see in the body language, that was a huge mental stress. Maybe she would rather leave the ice and leave the story behind,” she said.

Bach criticized the treatment Valieva received from her coaches after the race.

– She was received by her entourage, but what seemed to be tremendous coldness, it was chilling to see. Instead of trying to help her, you could feel this creepy atmosphere, this distance. If you interpret body language, it gets even worse. All this doesn’t give me much confidence in Kamila’s entourage regarding the past or the future. How to deal, how to treat athletes under 15 under so much mental stress. I can only wish for Kamila Valieva that she has the support of her family, friends, people who help her in this extremely difficult situation,” she said.

Bach’s words were not well accepted in Russia. Dmitry Chernyshenko, the country’s deputy prime minister, claimed that Bach created “his own fictional narrative” of the athletes.

– We are deeply disappointed to see an IOC president weave his own fictional narrative about our athletes’ feelings and then publicly present them as the voice of the IOC. This is downright inappropriate and wrong. Everyone recognizes the Olympics as the pinnacle of professional sport, and each athlete carries the hopes and dreams of their entire nation for their success. That’s a known pressure, and it’s also what drives them forward in a fighting spirit. Win or lose, we know our athletes are world champions, and so are they,” said Chernyshenko, who was president and chief executive of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Kamila Valieva failed to live up to expectations and was left off the podium in skating. Anna Shcherbakova, another athlete of the Russian Olympic Committee, became Olympic champion (255.95). Compatriot Alexandra Trusova, owner of the highest score in the free program (177.13), won silver (251.73) – and was not too happy about it. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto took bronze (233.13).

Understand the case of Valeva

Russian newspapers RBC and Kommersant – on the afternoon of Wednesday 9, two days after the ROC team won gold – reported that teenage skating star Kamila Valieva had been caught in the anti-doping test with the substance trimetazidine (trimetazidine), a medication for angina that has a vasodilating function.

On the same day, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the medal ceremony in women’s figure skating. Without giving details, the entity’s spokesman said that the delay was a formal request from the International Skating Federation.

Two days have passed since the suspicion of doping had appeared in the newspapers, the International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed the Russian skater’s doping on Friday the 11th. Valieva tested positive on December 25, in a test carried out during the Russian Figure Skating Championship. The retest performed with the same sample, on February 8, was also positive for trimetazidine.

Despite the result, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) lifted the athlete’s preventive suspension. The ITA, on behalf of the IOC, decided to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision. The United States, runners-up in the team competition behind the ROC, threatened to sue the Russians involved in the case. Because Valieva is a minor, Rusada launched an investigation into the skater’s team. According to the Russian agency, the purpose of the investigation is to identify all the circumstances of a possible anti-doping rule violation in the interest of a “protected person”.

On Saturday 12, the skater’s coach, Eteri Tutberidze, admitted that the situation was “very controversial and difficult”, but reinforced that the athlete is innocent. On the same day, Rusada released an official statement saying that the Swedish laboratory responsible for the analyzes would have taken a long time to give the results due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.