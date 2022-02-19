bank announces the call of 75 more clerks

Banco de Brasília (BRB) announced this Friday, February 18, the call of 75 more clerks approved in the last contest that was held in 2019.

According to the bank itself, the publication will be published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District next Monday (22/11). With these new calls, BRB has already called, in 2022 alone, 138 approved to join the server board.

It is important to note that recently the president of BRB, Paulo Henrique Costa, stated that after the call for all those approved, the bank intends to open a new public notice in June 2022.

Although the last BRB contest is still in force, the president has already stated that the expiry date will not prevent the opening of a new contest. See more details here!

The last BRB competition notice for the clerk position offered, in all, 100 vacancies and opportunities for the formation of the Reserve Register.

BRB Contest: job requirements

As presented in the last public notice, those interested in the positions offered must meet the following specific requirements:

Office – Banking career Certificate, duly registered, of completion of a high school course, issued by an educational institution recognized by the education system’s own body.

IT analyst Diploma, duly registered, of an undergraduate course in the area of ​​informatics, provided by a higher education institution recognized by the Ministry of Education.

Work safety engineer Diploma, duly registered, of an undergraduate course in Engineering, provided by a higher education institution recognized by the Ministry of Education, plus a certificate of completion of a specialization course, at postgraduate level, with a minimum workload of 600 (six hundred) hours, in Occupational Safety Engineering, recognized by the Ministry of Education, and registered with the Regional Council of Engineering and Agronomy – CREA.

work doctor Diploma, duly registered, of an undergraduate course in Medicine, provided by a higher education institution recognized by the Ministry of Education, plus a specialization course certificate, at postgraduate level, with a minimum workload of 360 (three hundred and sixty) hours, in Occupational Medicine, recognized by the Ministry of Education, and registration with the Regional Council of Medicine – CRM.



contest summary

