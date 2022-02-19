bank shares soar more than 11%; understand

Business

THE Nubank (NUBR33) surprised the financial market this Thursday (17) with a high appreciation of its shares, which soared more than 11%.

Shares traded on the Brazilian stock exchange through BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) closed today’s session at high of 12.87%, quoted at R$ 8.68. The shares of the digital bank traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) closed up 11.49%, quoted at US$ 10.90.

The surprise is due to the devaluation that fintech shares had been suffering since its IPO (Initial Public Offering), in December last year: -24.52%. On the IPO day, the share was worth R$11.50.

Not by chance, the purchase of the paper has been discouraged by analysts. According to BTG Pactual (BPAC11), Nubank is not ‘immune’ to credit deterioration cycle which should come in the next few months.

Analysts maintain their position even with a positive performance of stocks recently. “It seems counterintuitive that the Nubank shares have shown such a good performance in recent days”, they say.

Fintech may still present more volatility in the coming days, as its fourth quarter balance sheet 2021 will be released next Tuesday (22).

However, the bank’s owners have been sleeping peacefully with this noise because they were already anticipating a great volatility short term, and they are focused on the long term, according to an interview given by the bank to Reuters.

Warren Buffett has a billionaire position at Nubank

This week, the securities registration of Berkshire Hathaway (BERK34), the holding of the billionaire investor Warren Buffett. The document indicates the company’s main contributions to relevant names in the financial market, such as Apple (AAPL34), Coca-Cola (COCA34) and Nubank – which may have influenced today’s high.

It is now common knowledge that Buffett put $500 million into the brazilian fintech. However, the values ​​did not stop there. In percentage terms, Nubank is the 20th company in which the billionaire has the largest stake.

At the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway held a 3.10% interest in Nu Holdings, the name of the roxinho in the New York Stock Exchange. In nominal values, the percentage means an investment of US$ 1 billion in class A shares from Nubank.

According to Bloomberg, before the Nubank IPOin December last year, Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in the Brazilian fintech to 10% of the shares offered for sale in the initial offering.