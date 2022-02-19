BBB 22: Linn da Quebrada changes strategy and reveals vote

The game continues to move at BBB 22. After Lucas’ leadership, conquered last Thursday (18), participants began to comment on Sunday’s Paredão (20). In conversation with Jessilane, Linn da Quebrada said that she can change her strategies during the week.

Lina explained to her confinement colleague that her priorities have changed in the game. Jessi questioned why the sister decided that. The singer and actress explained that she’s been thinking about who is active in the game and that has changed her target. Linn told her sister that she can vote for a ‘plant’ this week. “I’m thinking a lot about this place of movement in the house. And really who I feel moves more in the house, who is even much more plant…”, said Lina.

Jessi questioned who would be her friend’s new target. “What a woman! Laís,” Linn confessed. The conversation continued with the teacher, who said that she was upset, as she received a plant emoji on the queridometer. The sisters wondered who would have given it and arrived at the names of Douglas Silva and Pedro Scooby.

Linn declared to her friend about proximity to participants. “If you look at it, I get along more with Scooby than with Laís. If you look closely, isn’t it?”, evaluated Lina. The sisters recall a conversation, where DG would have said that there are people in the house who do not move to protect themselves, but are protected because they belong to a group that protects them.