BBB 22: Lucas talks to Arthur Aguiar and reveals his 5 voting options to indicate the next wall

The first leadership of the Pipoca team came yesterday, Thursday (17), after Lucas win the Leader’s Trial. During today, Friday (18), the boy talked to Arthur Aguiar, who is in the Leader’s room. Analyzing the dolls of some brothers at the tactical table, the two boys started to think about the best game strategy.

“IT’S. I won’t nominate someone who is in my TOP 10. And that’s more or less what people expect. Whoever is here (the leader’s room) is aware that I would not vote. Unless I wanted to make a really crazy move, but it makes no sense to do that.”, began saying to Arthur. “Hence, anyone I nominate is without any remorse.”he continued saying, referring to the participants: Jade Picon, Gustavo, Laís, Larissa and Brunna.

Concerned about his stay in the house, the actor speculated about who would pull him to the wall and ended up mentioning Jade’s name. “Gustavo pulls Brunna, I think Laís pulls DG, Larissa, I don’t know who she pulls, but I think she doesn’t pull me.”, said the artist. “I think she pulls Jessi”, added Lucas.

The current House Leader stated that his first choice is Jade Picon. Then, Arthur said, again, that the influencer would pull him into the hot seat in the counter-coup and asked about other voting options. Lucas still hasn’t decided on who he will nominate for Berlinda.