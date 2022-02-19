BBB 22 of 02/19: after Big Fone, new look, cooler and kisses shake the dawn | resume

Attention, pay close attention… Finally Big Fone played at BBB 22! ☎ And we already have the first one walled up in this hot seat. But the tension of the surprise touch was soon appeased with a cooler! Our brothers enjoyed music and drinks at dawn this Saturday, 02/19, with lots of kisses, games and, of course, also talk about games. There was also a sister changing the look!

Hello? Is it from the house of Big Brother Brazil?

Big Fone finally played for the first time in the 22nd edition of the reality show! It was this Friday night. And who ran the fastest to answer was Brunna Gonçalves. The sister received the mission to indicate someone directly to Paredão and chose Gustavo.

Immediately after the ringing of the Big Fone, the brothers and sisters of the house began speculation about the dynamics of the fifth Paredão and who will face it with Gustavo. Slovenia believes that the Paranaense will only leave the game if he faces people stronger than him. The opinion is shared by Eliezer who, in a conversation with Vinicius in the outside area, said the same thing as the Pernambuco native.

And Gustavo, how are you in the midst of all this?

“It’s the price you pay. I just hope the public buys my price and doesn’t want this bunch of plants here.” 🌱🌿

Enough more, cooler 🍻🥂

To reduce the tension of a Big Phone and an anticipated wall, nothing better than a good drink, right? Our brothers won a cooler to enjoy the dawn!

Linn da Quebrada changed the look this morning! The sister had started to take her braids out before the Big Phone ring. The euphoria of the moment ended up momentarily interrupting the process. Until, in the middle of enjoying the cooler, the singer and actress appeared with new hair!

A knockout, right people? 💅

The walled-in Gustavo revealed that he is afraid, but listed three people with whom he would like to share the hot seat: Jessilane, Tiago Abravanel and Brunna Gonçalves.

Leader Lucas, in turn, believes that the Paranaense will not be eliminated this week.

Sisters engage in conversation about possible immured to face

Gustavo talks about Paredão and reveals to Lucas: ‘I think Laís will go with me’

Kiss on the mouth and enjoy 💋

Nothing like a get-together with music and atmosphere at BBB to stir the hearts of the house, right?

It only took a little cooler time for Natalia and Eliezer to kiss again. Then, in addition to them, Slovenia and Lucas and Laís and Gustavo also kissed. Yes, friends, all three couples at the same time! All that was missing was Jade Picon and Paulo André, which was remembered by Linn da Quebrada…

There was even a little joke about each of the couples going to a room in the house, and Slovenia sent her suggestion:

“Just move the comforter a little bit”… 😏😏

In addition to many kisses exchanged during the night, Natália and Eliezer talked a lot about their relationship inside the house. The sister evaluated that the brother “locks up” for fear of being disappointed. Later, the brother wanted to understand what the Minas Gerais intentions were in Big Brother Brazil.

“Do you want to continue enjoying like this? Or do you want to date and make a couple like Eslô and Lucas?”, he asked.

The sister’s answer was: it doesn’t mean being a couple, but she also doesn’t want to be together only at parties or when there’s a fraternization in the house.

The issue is that it seems there are people in the house who are not enjoying it very new/possible couple…

“It’s not for nothing, no, but it looks like it makes a point of showing it”, shot Larissa over Nat and Eli’s kisses on the lawn.

Afterwards, the influencer from Pernambuco even asked the sisters of the Grunge Room to go sleep there, in case Natália went to Lollipop to stay with Eliezer.

“I respect it. Anyone who wants to do it, do it. But I don’t agree to witness it.”

Who will the Leader appoint?

Lucas has a few options in mind for his nomination this Sunday. One of them is Jade Picon. The brother confided the information to Linn da Quebrada during the night.

“Strong competitor. For making me suffer for two weeks”referring to the fact that the capixaba was the voting option of the then Leader, even though she had nominated Arthur Aguiar in the two weeks.

Now cut to the Lollipop Room! 🍭

After hearing from Laís that hers is on the straight from Leader Lucas, Jade Picon made her outburst:

“If he puts me on Paredão, I’ll be sad. It was my strategy last week for him not to vote for me. Look how bizarre, he won the Leader. If he doesn’t put me, I did it right. put, I did it for nothing”.

And so we end another dawn of Big Brother Brazil! Stay tuned on #RedeBBB, and until the next summary 👋👋

