BBB 22: Paulo André pins Arthur Aguiar after X-ray

This Friday morning, PAN woke up late to take his X-ray. The Olympic athlete waited his turn in the room, with the leader of the week, Lucas. seeing that Arthur Aguiar left the confessional after a long time, Paulo André pins his confinement colleague.

“Did you text everyone?”, asked PA. Arthur was surprised by the joke and responded in kind. “Hold on, brother. Hold that wave there. If he wanted to go, he would have woken up earlier.”

Paulo André did not dodge and countered the actor: “I’ll tell the crowd!”, he says, referring to the fact that the torpedoes are anonymous. Arthur then concludes: “I wanted to go, I would have woken up earlier. Next time, I’ll take a little longer. If I had known it was you, it would have taken longer for you to learn to wake up earlier”.

Lucas, who was at the scene, laughed. Then PA and Arthur soon got along and changed the subject.

Read more: After expulsion from BBB 22, Maria comments: “I’m ready to show that it was a one-off thing”

Later, Arthur Aguiar and leader Lucas talked at the academy about votes. According to the actor, Jade and lais will vote for him on the wall for sure, but it still doesn’t guarantee that Lina will follow the same strategy as the duo.

Watching the brother speak, Lucas points out that maybe Arthur really isn’t on a team inside the house. The actor counters by saying that he is only on a team when it is convenient for others.

The ex-Rebelde also recalled the conversation he had with PA when he and Scooby won the test of the angel. As he explains, the Olympic athlete mentioned that he realized that Arthur was playing alone and even apologized to his brother.

However, despite the chat, PA ended up immunizing Douglas, in agreement with Scooby, which seems to have hurt Arthur. The actor also pointed out that he is no longer part of the boys’ group – PA, Scooby and DG.