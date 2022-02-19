BBB22: Lucas takes revenge and decides to put Jade Picon on the Paredão | BBB22

With the formation of the next BBB22 wall approaching, the Leader of the week, Lucas, has the mission to choose which of his colleagues will go to the hot seat, with the exception of Gustavo and the one immunized by the Angel of the Week. In a conversation with his colleagues at the VIP, in the Leader’s room, the medical student evaluated who he could nominate for the hot seat.

Analyzing the table with the profiles of the participants, he began to assess who would be the three that could make up the fifth Paredão of the program. “I had put who I think would be the options of the house”, pondered the leader. “I know,” Linn responded, and Lucas was undecided about the names. “Gustavo is gone. There was Laís, the DG… I don’t know if Larissa is an option for the house”, he evaluated.

Linn da Quebrada commented that Gustavo thinks the house would indicate Larissa. “I don’t think so,” said the brother. “So if it’s not, I think it’s Jessi”, evaluated the singer. “I don’t think Jessi either. I don’t know, it will surprise you”, said the engineer. “And, about the Leader, who is still going to nominate someone…”, said the sister, bringing up the subject of the nomination. But Lucas explained that this is still a dilemma for him.

“We already have the first piece of this Paredão, which is Gustavo. Who could you compose on?”, said the sister, directly. “Jade. Strong competitor. For making me suffer for two weeks,” explained the leader. “But he didn’t,” Linn corrected. “I could have said ‘hey, Lucas, don’t worry, I’ll vote for you, no’”, said the brother, noting that he felt threatened. It is worth noting that in the lead, Jade thought about putting Lucas, but voted behind and nominated Arthur Aguiar for the second consecutive time.

Continues after advertising

Yesterday, Lucas talked about his criteria for nomination to Paredão. Also in a conversation with Linn, he answered the sister. “Whoever I send to Paredão, I want him to leave. Because if not, it will come back to me”, he said. “What will be your criteria? Affinity with you, movement inside the house?”, asked the actress and he replied that he wants to “move” the game. “Which people do you feel move little around the house?”, wanted to know the famous. “Who are the plants?” he asked.

The brothers still don’t know, but the voting dynamics will be different this Sunday (20). For starters, the winner of the Trial of the Angel immunizes one of the teammates, then Lucas, Leader of the week, nominates one. The novelty is that the house will be divided into three groups, and, by consensus, they will have to choose a participant from one of the other two groups to nominate. The back and forth competition remains and only the leader’s nominee cannot play.

Lucas conquered an unprecedented leadership in BBB22, consecrating the first Pipoca to take this position within the confinement. The brother chose people who were from Xepa to take with him to the VIP. Their choices were: Slovenia, Natalia, Linn, Douglas Silva and Arthur Aguiar. In addition to the nomination, he has some privileges such as: Immunity, Leader’s Party, Leader’s Lunch, Leader’s Cinema and being able to escape Xepa. Not to mention that in some events the sponsors reward the brothers.