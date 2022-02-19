BBB22: Natália gets laughs when remembering request made to Eliezer under the duvet: “I spoke softly!”; watch

The talk of comadres on fire, my people! This Friday (18), Natália Deodato gave details of the hot night she lived under the duvet with Eliezer, and made Lina, Jade Picon and Jessilane burst out laughing when remembering the requests she made to her brother at the time of “vuco vuco” .

The intimate moment of the two participants took place in the early hours of Thursday, after the party that the production organized for the then leader Jade. Since then, the Minas Gerais has been a bit divided over what happened, mainly because of the exposure on national television. During the chat with the sisters, Deodato explained that “it was nice” to have stayed with the designer, and managed to get a good laugh out of the situation by imagining that it went viral with the public.

“Girl… Worse than that must have become WhatsApp audio!”began Lina teasingly. “Which audio?”questioned Picon, before Natália herself revealed her lines when the weather got hot, very hot. “I turned to him and said: ‘Go, go harder!’”delivered. “I can’t believe you said that in the bedroom!”the digital influencer was shocked, then asked if Linn da Quebrada had also heard.

Continue after Advertising

“[Ouvi:]‘F*ck me! Fuck me hard!’”, recalled the singer, making everyone laugh. Jade continued to be impressed by the reports, especially the fact that she had more participants in the Grunge Room at that time. Natalia defended herself by saying that it was not intentional to disturb her confinement colleagues. “I spoke softly!” the sister argued, but adding that the two were using the microphone at the time.

Natalia talking about the night she stayed with Eliezer #BBB22 https://t.co/pz17RDXFY0 — Central BBB • #BBB22 (@CentralReaIity) February 18, 2022

Despite the duo’s attempts to keep everything low-key, the plan didn’t pan out. The brothers and sisters who were in the room appeared on the cameras visibly uncomfortable with the movement of Nat and Eli. Lina got up and went to lie down somewhere else. Laís and Gustavo were shocked. “How horrible!”, commented the doctor laughing. Tiago Abravanel said that he was inspired and went to the bathroom to have an intimate moment with himself. Check out this story in full by clicking here and here.