Berrettini overcomes rain and Monteiro in Rio debut

Because of the rain, Berrettini waited until Friday to open his campaign at the Rio Open Photo: Fotojump

Rio de Janeiro – RJ) – On a rainy day, Italian Matteo Berrettini finally completed his debut at the Rio Open. After more than 9 hours of waiting in total, the number 1 seed in the tournament defeated Thiago Monteiro from Ceará in a three-set battle and the final score was 6/4, 6/7 (6-8) and 6/3. The game itself lasted 2h51, but there was a wait of 6 hours in the locker room, leaving two games to end the match.

Berrettini will face this Saturday the winner of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Federico Delbonis, which should take place later this night. The Spaniard was winning the first set by 5/4 on Thursday when the duel was interrupted because of rain.

Extremely sharp with the serve, Berrettini put in 81% of the first balls and lost just six points with the serve. On the other hand, Monteiro also had a good performance on the serve and ended up with 71% success, but a mistake in the third game cost him dearly, giving in to the break that ended up defining the first set.

In the second half, Berrettini slowed down with the serve and had less use. In turn, Monteiro managed to deepen the punches a little more and this posture gave him his first two chances to break, both in the fourth game, making the break in the second.

After opening 4/1, the southpaw from Ceará kept the break ahead until serving to draw at 5/3, when he abused his mistakes and faced two break-points against. In the first he saved himself with a good serve, but in the second he made a silly mistake on an easy ball and lost the serve. Berrettini left everything the same in the sequence and the definition went to the tiebreak.

The tiebreaker had Monteiro leaving behind and seeing the Italian rival open 6-4 with a double match-point. Berrettini lost the first with the serve and the second with the return. Then came a turnaround and the Brazilian won four straight points to take the tiebreak and tie the game. In the third and decisive set, the servers prevailed until Monteiro served in 3/4, when the stoppage came, precisely in a break-point against the Ceará.

On the way back after a long wait for rain, Monteiro even saved this break-point, but gave up another chance to break and ended up losing the serve. Berrettini then went to the service, managed to confirm and sealed a victory that was only completed more than 9 hours after the start of the match.