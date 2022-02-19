‘Beyond Illusion’: find out what will happen in the chapters from February 21 to 26





Violeta comments that whenever she looks at Isadora, she remembers Elisa. Isadora says she doesn’t remember her sister because of the trauma. Isadora meets Arminda on the train. Constantino gets angry with Julinha because she always loses money at his casino. David talks to Arthur about his idea of ​​escaping prison. Davi tells Ícaro that he is going to make a key to free himself from the handcuffs during the prison transfer. Joaquim ignores the employees’ complaints about the heat at the factory and Olivia tries to help. Davi puts his plan into action, but Gaspar questions the magician.

Davi works magic for the inmates and everyone applauds him. Gaspar tells Davi he wants to run away with him. Davi begins to forge a key that will free him from the van. During the transfer, Gaspar takes the key and tries to open his own handcuff. Isadora manages to sell a fabric by herself and is proud. Davi manages to break free and gives up on helping Gaspar. Gaspar threatens David.

Davi tells Gaspar he’s going to let him go. Davi jumps out of the moving car and the guards notice. Bento is refused his story and Lorenzo gets angry with the editor. Úrsula demands satisfaction from Arminda and Isadora for being in the company of friends. Úrsula tells her that Arminda is leaving on the next train and argues with the young woman. Violeta comments with Eugênio about the new administrator of the factory, Rafael Antunes, and warns that he is going to Campos. Davi manages to get on a train that was leaving for Campos. Lorenzo pays to have Bento’s story published. Isadora decides to go with Arminda to Rio de Janeiro. The train where Davi and Rafael meet crashes.

David wakes up bruised and in pain. The police arrive at the scene and he is desperate. Davi steals Rafael’s identity to throw off the police. David wakes up in a hospital. Violeta and Eugênio go to get Rafael without knowing that Davi is in his place. Violeta suggests that Davi stay at her house. Violeta and Eugênio arrive with Davi at the farm. Matthias and David exchange glances. Matias doesn’t recognize him and starts having a crisis, hearing Elisa’s voice. Letícia arrives at Bento’s house and shows the newspaper with her published story. Augusta gets a fright when she sees David again. Matias tells Violeta that he sees Elisa. Davi worries about the meeting he will have with Isadora. Úrsula finds out that Isadora left with Arminda.

Úrsula calls Joaquim and tells him about Isadora. Augusta apologizes for not helping David in the trial. Davi despairs when he learns that Isadora is about to arrive. Isadora and Arminda arrive at the train station and face Joaquim. Constantino scolds Arminda and forbids the girl from going to Isadora’s engagement party. Joaquim questions Isadora about what he did in Rio and she suggests breaking up with him. Joaquim kisses her. Isadora has a dream about her sister, but she cannot see her face. David tries to escape on horseback in the middle of the night. David stops in front of Isadora and is shocked by the resemblance to Elisa. The horse is startled and knocks David off the horse.