‘Beyond Illusion’: Isadora (Larissa Manoela) will appear as an adult and identical to Elisa after 10 years in the soap opera | come around

It’s almost time to see Larissa Manoela as Isadora in “Beyond Illusion”! You’re curious, right? We know! After all, a double dose of Larissa Manoela at 6 o’clock soap opera is already more than enough to move any group. Now, imagine having a spoiler hot about the actress’s first scene in the second phase of the plot? That’s what we’re going to give you, dear reader! It is that in Saturday, 2/19 episode, the passage of time of ten years will happen, and we will be transported to 1944, when little Dorinha – Sofia Budke’s role in the first phase – is already an adult woman and, amazingly, almost engaged to Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita)! Want to know what will happen?
She grew up! Isadora (Sofia Budke/Larissa Manoela) before and after the passage of time in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Paulo Belote/João Miguel Junior/Globo
In July 1944, Tecelagem Tropical, a factory owned by Eugênio (Marcello Novaes) and Violeta (Malu Galli), is in full swing on the Camargo lands, in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro.
Eugênio, Úrsula (Bárbara Paz), Violeta and Joaquim – older, of course – have a coffee in Violeta’s room:
“They said that it was easier for a snake to smoke than for Brazil to enter the war. Because the snake smoked! Brazil joined the allies and the weaving industry is making more money than ever! I knew it!”, says Eugênio.
Yes, the novel will take place in full Second World War! In the chat, Joaquim will be concerned with the role of Brazil in this historical scenario:
“I just don’t understand one thing: why did Brazil enter the war on the side of the allies, defending democracy, if we are living in a dictatorship?”, he will say.
“That’s the million dollar question, Joaquim. Ask Getúlio!” Violeta will answer.
“Screw this war. What I’m worried about is Isadora, who won’t arrive. That way we’ll miss the train!”, Úrsula said.
Isadora (Larissa Manoela) meets everyone at the factory, in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Violeta will be excited about her daughter’s trip, after all, it will be the young woman’s first time in Rio de Janeiro! Surely she must be “dolling up” to get to know the city, says the weaver’s owner.
“Let’s do the shopping for our trousseau, let’s be clear! It’s not partying!”, Joaquim will cut.
After that, Isadora will arrive with her puppy on her lap (remember him?). She has grown up to be identical to her late sister, Elisa (Larissa Manoela)! 😱
“Sorry for the delay. I’m ready and I brought Danado to say goodbye! Shall we go?”, the girl will say.
Elisa (Larissa Manoela) and Isadora (Sofia Budke) in the first phase of ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Mauricio Fidalgo/Globo
19 Feb
Saturday
Joaquim helps Isadora out of the lake. Úrsula insists that Joaquim find the dog and win Isadora’s friendship. After losing a bet, Gaspar hands Davi a deck of cards. David shows some tricks to Icarus. Matias gets angry with Isadora’s dog. Leonidas introduces himself to Benê and sees Matias running on the horse and Heloísa asking for help. Leonidas helps Mathias. Leonidas is enchanted by Heloísa. Eugênio and Violeta decide that Leonidas will be the new employee at the factory. Violeta and Eugênio speak with the new employees of the future Tecelagem Tropical factory. Time pass of 10 years. Violeta, Úrsula, Joaquim and Eugênio wait for Isadora to arrive. Isadora appears very similar to Elisa.
