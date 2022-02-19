Biden says Putin has already made decision to invade Ukraine – News

US President Joe Biden made a statement to the press on Friday (18), in Washington, and said that Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, has already made the decision to invade Ukraine. “We believe Russian forces will attack Ukraine in the coming days,” Biden said. In response to a journalist’s question, the American said: “I think Putin has already made the decision to invade.”

The US president explained that he has been showing his partners and allies everything he knows about the Russian-Ukraine crisis, wanting to make it clear that he is transparent about the matter. Biden also commented that there is a Russian escalation for an attack to take place. “In recent days, we have seen ceasefire violations in the Ukraine breakaway region. There was an attack that was said to have been carried out by the Ukrainians, which is a lie. Separatists say Ukraine is attacking Russia. There is no logic behind it, Ukraine would not choose to do that. There is no evidence.”





For Biden, this false information would be the fabrication of a pretext for Russia to invade the neighboring country. “Ukrainian forces have stood their ground, they have not taken the bait to go to war. We believe that Russia will attack Ukraine in the next few days, but we don’t want a conflict. We want to do everything in our power to prevent an attack.” Joe Biden also stated that if there is a war, the US and its allies will support Ukraine, and that they are already doing that by sending weapons, ammunition and money for humanitarian aid.

In the final part of his speech, the American president declared that if Russia invades Ukraine, there will be heavy sanctions. “We are armed and ready to impose severe sanctions against Russia.” Biden said there is time to avoid conflict: “Russia can choose diplomacy, and we can go back to the negotiating table, but if there is an attack, we will close the door on diplomacy, and they will pay a heavy price for it.”



