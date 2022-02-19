Biden says Putin is determined to invade Ukraine and Russia will attack Kiev in coming days | World

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he believed Russia would attack Ukraine’s capital Kiev in the coming days.

“We have reason to believe that Russian forces will attack in the coming days, specifically the Ukrainian capital Kiev,” he said.

Biden further emphasized that he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to invade Ukraine. “As of this moment, I am convinced that he has made the decision,” Biden said at the White House.

Biden had previously said he did not believe the Russian leader had already made up his mind to attack, but acknowledged at the time that his view of Putin’s thinking was limited.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said the news released to the Russian public that the Ukraine is planning to launch an attack on separatist-controlled Donbass, lack of evidence. He said these claims defied logic.

“All of this is consistent with the playbook the Russians used before,” Biden said. “This is also in line with the pretext scenario that the United States and our allies and partners have been warning about for weeks,” Biden continued. In other words, the allegation of a Ukrainian attack on the breakaway eastern region would be a way to justify an invasion by Moscow.

He said there had been an increase in ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine and that this could serve as a pretext for an invasion.

Russian-backed separatists on Friday announced a sudden surprise withdrawal from their breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, a turning point in a conflict the West believes Moscow plans to use to justify a major invasion of its neighbour.

Warning sirens sounded in Donetsk after she and the other self-proclaimed “People’s Republic”, Luhansk, announced the withdrawal of hundreds of thousands of people to Russia, with women, children and the elderly going first.

Biden says he believes Russia will attack Ukrainian capital Kiev

Without providing evidence, Denis Pushilin, a separatist leader in Donetsk, accused Ukraine of preparing to attack the two regions soon – an accusation that Kiev said was false.

“There are no orders to liberate our territories by force,” said Ukraine’s top security official, Oleksiy Danilov.

Hours after the withdrawal was announced, a jeep exploded outside a rebel government building in the city of Donetsk, capital of the region of the same name. Reuters journalists saw the vehicle surrounded by shrapnel and a wheel thrown by the blast.

Russian media said it belonged to a separatist authority.

Ukrainian soldier in the fighting line with separatists from the Donetsk region, on February 17, 2022

Thousands of civilians live in the two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine. Most speak Russian and many have already received Russian citizenship.

Within hours of the announcement, families gathered to board buses at a pick-up point in Donetsk, where authorities said 700,000 people would depart.

The withdrawal announcement came after Ukraine’s eastern conflict zone saw what some sources described as the most intense artillery bombardment in years on Friday, with the Kiev government and separatists blaming each other.

Western countries have said they believe the bombing, which began on Thursday and intensified on its second day, is part of a pretext created by Russia to justify an invasion.

Residents of Donetsk, Ukraine, leave territory and move to Russia

Washington said Russia – which it says began withdrawing troops near Ukraine this week – has done the opposite: it has increased the force threatening its neighbor to between 169,000 and 190,000 troops from 100,000 at the end of January.

Western countries fear conflict in Europe on a scale not seen at least since Yugoslavia’s wars in the 1990s, which killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions of people. Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe by area, after Russia itself, and is home to 40 million people.

“This is the most significant military deployment in Europe since World War II,” US Ambassador Michael Carpenter told a meeting at the Vienna-based Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Ukraine said Russia was planning staged attacks, including a fake video of an attack on a chemical factory, and falsely accusing it of planning an offensive in separatist areas.

“Ukrainian forces are not planning any offensive operations and will not use weapons if it threatens peaceful civilians,” the Ukrainian military said.

For US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the events in the border area in the last 24 to 48 hours are part of a Russian scenario to create false provocations, allowing Moscow to respond with more aggression to Ukraine.