'Bitcoin Sheik' has R$ 3 million car seized in São José dos Campos

SOROCABA – An operation of the Civil police seized, this Thursday, 17, a luxury car valued at R$ 3 million from a young man who presents himself as ‘Bitcoin Sheik’ on your social networks. In addition to a McLarenconsidered one of the most expensive cars in the world, the police seized a Range Rover and a car Ford Ka. the defense of Gabriel Rodrigues informed that he was not arrested or detained.

according to Secretary of Public Security (SSP) of the StateRodrigues is investigated through an inquiry opened by the 2nd Police District of Sao Caetano do Sul, in the metropolitan region of the capital, to investigate crimes of embezzlement and money laundering. The young man is accused of embezzling money in a pyramid scheme and virtual currencies, which his defense denies.

According to the SSP, civil police officers from São Caetano do Sul, with the support of Department of Criminal Investigations, Special Operations Group (GOE) and gives Civil Police of Sao Jose dos Campos carried out diligences at two addresses in the municipality – the suspect’s residence and office, and seized several objects, in addition to the vehicles. According to the folder, investigations continue.

Rodrigues’ defense said that the investigation investigates alleged irregularities in the purchase of McLaren and that everything will be duly clarified.

