BMG shares (BMGB4) fall after balance sheet; company wants to remunerate the shareholder “as much as possible”

Banco BMG (BMGB4) shares retreated around 0.99%, around 16:25, quoted at R$ 2.99, in the trading session of this Friday (18), after publishing a recurring profit about 50% lower in the balance for the fourth quarter of last year. The accounting net income totaled BRL 48 million, a decrease of 36.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

For Citi, the results were strong, highlighting the 17% increase in adjusted net income in the quarterly comparison, which took the return on equity (ROE) to 4.9%, front 4, 1% from the third quarter and above Citi’s 2.2% expectation.

However, Citi’s expectations regarding the market’s reception of results were neutral to slightly negative. This is because he assessed that BMG’s NII (net interest income) with customers continued to be pressured by the rapid increase in the bank’s funding cost due to higher interest rates.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In addition, equity income compressed despite the bank having made several advances with partners.

“Finally, we believe that the guidance provided has a wide margin with somewhat limited visibility and we await management’s response,” said Citi, which maintains a neutral recommendation and a target price of R$3.2.

Earnings and Araújo Fontes

In a conference call with analysts, Marco Antonio Antunes, executive vice president of Banco BMG, (BMGB4) stated that the bank intends to continue remunerating shareholders in the form of interest on equity “as much as possible”.

In 2021, BMG’s payout rate was 76%. Marco Antonio Nunes said that the bank intends to continue remunerating shareholders in this model because the amount is deductible from the company’s tax base.

In addition, the Executive Vice President of BMG, Flavio Pentagna Guimarães Neto, stated that, at first, there is no intention that Araújo Fontes, a mergers and acquisitions and asset management boutique in Belo Horizonte, will grow in major cities. such as Rio and São Paulo, but in other centers with less competition.

The investment advisory firm has a stronger presence in Belo Horizonte, and was purchased by BMG in July 2021 for R$150 million.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Insured portfolio

Executives also commented on BMG’s portfolio of policyholders, which fell by 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the quarterly comparison, from 3.5 million to 3.2 million. In the annual comparison, it advanced 6.8%.

On its balance sheet, the bank said the main cause of losses was deaths, but credit insurance on the payroll credit card portfolio mitigated this effect.

In the conference call with analysts, the board stated that the number of people insured by Banco BMG dropped due to changes in the payroll card portfolio, a large part of which is composed of credit life insurance (which guarantee the payment of debt installments).

Due to changes in the limits applied, it was not possible to carry out the renewal, said the board, which said it believed that it was possible to recover the loss in 2022.

Despite the decline in the portfolio of policyholders, the value of premiums increased from R$140 million in the third quarter to R$161 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. In the annual comparison, the increase was 64%.

The board also highlighted the launch, in January 2022, of the FGTS Protect insurance, linked to the anticipation of the FGTS. THE product entry has been a focus of BMG, and it has been growing.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Related