Bolsonaro, a stooge from the Moscow circus

It couldn’t give any other result. The trip of the worthy President of the Republic, Jair Messias “the myth” Bolsonaro, to Russia, cradle of the communism that he so repudiated, was a show worthy of slapstick comedy. Yes, the captain decided to get his act together. From the outset, he pushed Brazil to the embarrassing condition of being “in solidarity” with comrade Putin’s claims, taking out of his hat, as a justification, the argument that his country would always be on the side of those who “promote peace”. Putin and peace in the same utterance? They definitely don’t match. Even the rheas of the Plateau know that the Soviet leader has recently decided to stage one of the biggest threats of armed conflict since the Second World War, trying to attack Ukraine. But Bolsonaro saw in the host a kind of peacemaker. You’ll know why! He had already left the country with a typical miss speech, speaking “in favor of world peace”.

It landed in the cauldron of the dispute, contradicting all advice in this regard, ignoring warnings from the US partner and even from NATO, with the childish excuse of negotiating fertilizers. It wasn’t the best time to go get manure from this minefield, but it was. And then you treated the protagonist of the furdunço as a promoter of peace? Imagine how the Americans and other nations that do business with Brazil, and reject Putin’s stance, were faced with the undue caress of the president. A former diplomatic ally of the captain, upon learning of the unusual, even commented the small mouth: “Bolsonaro only makes M.”. Attentive observers were also left to wonder what kind of remedy is taking the honorable “myth” for so many poltronics.

Curiously, hours before he landed on Moscow soil, Russia decided to cool down and agreed to negotiate terms of an eventual understanding with the West. It was enough for the bolsonarista cheerleader to credit their leader for the feat. Messias had not yet reached his destination and was already considered worthy of a historic gesture, responsible for putting an end to the imminent combat. Do not laugh! The followers believed and tried at all costs to sell the idea. Former Minister of the Environment, sympathizer of illegal loggers and supporter of the proposal to “pass a herd of cattle in Congress”, Ricardo Salles, published a post mounted on his social media, absolute fake news, improperly using the logo of the CNN news network. , to give the “report” an air of credibility, extolling Bolsonaro as the man who “avoided World War 3”. A figure of the stature of an ex-minister lending himself to such a weak role? Nothing is more surprising in the captain’s ignorant phalanxes! His propaganda machine, on the spur of the moment, ended up producing, incessantly during the visit, a flurry of fibs along the same lines. On the other hand, debauchery memes, gloating over the delusions of sympathizers, took over the networks. The president, in person, decided to deal with the matter, with the greatest possible character, during a press conference after the chat with Putin, and did not miss the cue to take a cue from the wave: “We kept our agenda, coincidentally or not part of of the troops left the border”. Yes, dear reader, he really did seek to lead the world – and Brazilian voters in particular – to believe that his “divine figure” blessed Eastern Europe with the ceasefire. depressing mockery. Who knows, a Nobel Peace Prize may come from such a fruitful journey? At this point in the championship, it’s impossible not to see the kicks of Bolsonaro and his entourage, this time with a version in the Moscow circus – not the famous one who sets up tarpaulins around the planet to entertain spectators. The belligerent himself. Bozo, who through his spiritual cosmic energy would have put order in the arena, is definitely viewed with disdain by his peers. Putin, before agreeing to take a picture with him, imposed humiliations that no other head of state has gone through in similar circumstances. Bolsonaro underwent five tests to prove that he was not contaminated by Covid and still had to be quarantined, isolated. Snubbed in the West, he wanted to fit in with Putin to flaunt some international prestige on campaign, which he actually lacks.

NATO tugged at his ear with a not inconsiderable message: “each nation is free to choose its bilateral relations”. There is no doubt that the mistake of the trip will have a negative impact on Brazil’s intentions of conquering a definitive seat in the OECD, the multilateral organization that arbitrates global relations. Bolsonaro seems to need adult supervision with every choice he makes. The trip to Moscow signaled the complete isolation and diminution of Brazil before the world. After three years of disastrous international relations management, the government is able to deliver only circus parodies. Nothing else. A small, unvaccinated president, who accepts confinement and behaves like a piano outside, with a mask and all, when in his own country he promotes an uproar that is outrageous to good morals in the midst of the pandemic, is an immeasurable stupidity. It is shameful, repulsive, and revolting to be presided over by someone like that. To say the least.