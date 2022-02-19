Bolsonaro says he didn’t talk to Putin about tension

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that, when meeting with Russian chief Vladimir Putin this week, they did not address the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a subject that has worried several countries around the world for more than a month and arrived. to affect, including, the Brazilian Stock Exchange.

“During my time there, this matter was not discussed with President Putin. I talked to him for approximately two hours,” Bolsonaro said in a live broadcast today. The speech contradicts disinformation spread by supporters of the president during the week.

Bolsonaro’s speech came hours after the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psakisaid that Brazil “seems to be on the other side of where the majority of the global community is”, after being asked about the Brazilian president’s support for Russia amid the tension experienced between the country led by Vladimir Putin and Ukraine.

Without citing the White House, Bolsonaro said that the trip it was not made “to take anyone’s side”.

Our mission had a specific objective. Some took to the side that I’m supporting A, B or C… ‘I shouldn’t do this, I should do that’. There was a lot of criticism.

Bolsonaro offered “solidarity” to Russia during the meeting with Putin that took place in Moscow on Wednesday (16).

“I would say that the vast majority of the global community is united in a shared vision, that invading another country, trying to take some of its territory, and terrorizing the population, is certainly not in line with global values, and so I think the Brazil seems to be on the other side of where the majority of the global community is”, said the spokeswoman.

Withdrawal of Russian soldiers

The Brazilian president stated that, upon landing in Moscow, he received information that Russia would begin the removal of its soldiers from the border with Ukraine. “Of course, this is good news. It is a sign that this helps to reduce tension in that area and there will be no war,” he said.

The retreat, however, moves at a slow pace. Today, US President Joe Biden said he is convinced that Russia will invade Ukraine’s territory in the coming days and that, if that actually happens, the “door of diplomacy will be closed”. The statement was made by the American president during a speech at the White House.

“We don’t want conflict. But if Russia stays on this course, we will be ready to defend Ukrainian territory. We have given weapons and ammunition. We have also given $5 million for humanitarian aid. This week we also announced $1 billion [de crédito]. We are united and together we will impose severe sanctions on Russia if it attacks Ukraine,” he added.

The United States has repeatedly warned the international community about an alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine. After the speech, Biden was again confronted by reporters if he was convinced of Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. “Yes,” he replied.

Bolsonaro did not avoid World War 3

On Tuesday (15), former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles posted a fake news, in which he claimed that Bolsonaro would have “avoided World War III” by allegedly exerting influence in the withdrawal of soldiers. russians of the border with Ukraine.

The former minister also shared a montage that simulates the president on the cover of the American magazine “Time”. The headline of the fake edition attributes Bolsonaro the “2022 Nobel Peace Prize” for his “fundamental role in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine”, in addition to describing the president as “the man who will be able to define the future of the planet”.

Many netizens, ministers and supporters of the Bolsonaro government echoed Salles’ publication and the hashtag “#BolsonaroEvitouAguerra” reached the 1st place among the trends of Twitter on Tuesday.

As Bolsonaro clarified today, the decision to remove Russian soldiers had already been announced before his arrival and, at the meeting with Putin, the topic was not addressed.