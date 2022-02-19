Bolsonaro says that in Lula’s time meat was cheaper, but there was no pandemic

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said, this Friday (18), that the price of meat was cheaper during the governments of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), his main opponent in this year’s presidential race, but justified it by saying that there was also no pandemic. The information is from Folha.

“’Ah, in Lula’s time, you bought cheaper meat’. Yes, he did, but he didn’t face a pandemic, he didn’t face a debt of R$ 700 billion. It did not face a terrible employment situation in Brazil, at least 40 million people lived informally. They did not have a formal contract,” said the president in his weekly live.

Bolsonaro, who is a supporter of the military dictatorship, also said that, in the past, regime change took place by force, with weapons, and that today “it is more for the soft talk”.

Also according to Folha, Bolsonaro said he worries and hopes that “the people wake up”, and acknowledged that he may not be “the best guy in the world”, but asked that it be observed if the best person he would have a chance of in a “ clean election”.

